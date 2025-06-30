Law School Classmate Of New County Attorney To Serve As Deputy County Attorney

New County Attorney Janie Parks Varnell said she has named a law school classmate as her deputy county attorney.

Timothy N. Clark, currently serves as an attorney for the Social Security Administration.

County Attorney Varnell said they both studied law at Atlanta's John Marshall Law School.

Rheubin Taylor, the former county attorney, did not hae a deputy county attorney. It will be a new position in the office.

County Attorney Varnell said Zack Yancy, who is currently in the city attorney's office, will be the chief litigator in her office.

Attorney Paige Evatt, who is coming over from Legal Aid of Tennessee, will also be a staff attorney.

Heather Elmore, DUI coordinator with the District Attorney;s Office, will be the office manager.

Paralegal Paige Brown is the only current employee staying on.

County Attorney Varnell said one more paralegal will be hired.

Tuesday will be the first official day on the job for the new county attorney who previously was with the Davis and Hoss law firm.