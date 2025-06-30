Latest Headlines

Law School Classmate Of New County Attorney To Serve As Deputy County Attorney

  • Monday, June 30, 2025

New County Attorney Janie Parks Varnell said she has named a law school classmate as her deputy county attorney.

Timothy N. Clark, currently serves as an attorney for the Social Security Administration.

County Attorney Varnell said they both studied law at Atlanta's John Marshall Law School.

Rheubin Taylor, the former county attorney, did not hae a deputy county attorney. It will be a new position in the office.

County Attorney Varnell said Zack Yancy, who is currently in the city attorney's office, will be the chief litigator in her office.

Attorney Paige Evatt, who is coming over from Legal Aid of Tennessee, will also be a staff attorney.

Heather Elmore, DUI coordinator with the District Attorney;s Office, will be the office manager.

Paralegal Paige Brown is the only current employee staying on.

County Attorney Varnell said one more paralegal will be hired.

Tuesday will be the first official day on the job for the new county attorney who previously was with the Davis and Hoss law firm.

EPB Using Latest Drone Generation As Valuable Eyes In The Skies
Dalton Council Sets Rollback ‘24 Millage Rate
  • 6/30/2025

The Dalton City Council voted Monday night to set the city’s final millage rate for 2024 property taxes at the rollback rate of 1.527 mills. That’s a decrease of more than 21 percent from the ... more

I-40 Shut Down In Both Directions At Lenoir City Due To Multiple Fatalities Accident
  • 6/30/2025

I-40 was shut down Monday afternoon in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident with multiple fatalities. Westbound lanes were shut down so that a patient could be transported by Lifestar. ... more

2 People Charged With Animal Cruelty After Live And Dead Animals Found In Deplorable Conditions
  • 6/30/2025

Two people face a host of charges in Walker County following the discovery of three deceased dogs and five others struggling to survive inside a hot business building. Warrants have been issued ... more

Man Who Fatally Shot, Beat Another Man At Public Housing Site Gets 18 Years
Dr. Reginald Smith Named Urban League President
Over 40 Grams Of Meth Seized; Major Trafficker Gets 20-Year Sentence In Walker County
Betty Probasco Leaves Behind An Enduring Legacy Of Greatness
Denman Stages Late Comeback To Repeat As State Amateur Champion
Lookouts Fall To Blue Wahoos For Third Straight Time
Life With Ferris: Is It Possible To Be Too Kind?
Public Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence To Take Place July 2
Chief John Ross Chapter, NSDAR Elects Executive Board For 2025-2028 Term
Jerry Summers Outlines Scopes "Monkey Trial" For Civitans
Best Of Grizzard: Pulitzer Prize
Taco Mamacita Is Back Open On The Northshore
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
Chancellor Lori Bruce Takes The Helm At UTC
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Obtains Hospital Accreditation
12 Senior Acts Selected For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga; Tickets On Sale Now
AUDIO: Lee Anderson On How He Started In The Newspaper Business
AUDIO: Grady Gant On 50th Anniversary Of TNT Plant
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes Newest Penguin Chick Just In Time For The 4th
Bob Tamasy: He's Not Always "Mr. Nice Guy"
Bob Tamasy: Thinking About Words Written in Red — And In Black
Dr. Renee Gordon To Speak At SCWN July Luncheon
Franklin "Turney" Thompson
Kevin Lee Davis
Kathy Smith Kimsey
Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In HCSO Marine Patrol Operations
HSCO Announces The Graduation Of Two New D.A.R.E. Program Instructors
