Wamp Includes $5.8 Million More For Road Improvements

For the second consecutive year, the Wamp administration is aiming to continue an initiative to improve the county’s infrastructure by proposing an additional $5.8 million investment into a dedicated County Roads Improvement Fund—an unprecedented approach established by his administration last year.

Officials said, "Building on the success of the inaugural allocation in 2024, this renewed investment signals a continued commitment to modernizing and improving roads across Hamilton County, providing resources for critical infrastructure projects outside of the county’s routine maintenance budget."

“This administration is prioritizing long-neglected infrastructure needs,” said Mayor Weston Wamp. “By committing these funds again, we’re setting a new standard/raising the bar for how Hamilton County invests in the roads our residents rely on every day. Continuing this initiative allows us to not just patch problems, but pave the way for the future.”

The $5.8 million investment would support major road improvement projects in high-traffic and high-need areas across the county, including several in District 7, represented by Commissioner Lee Helton.

“I appreciate Mayor Wamp’s commitment to improving the roads in my district and throughout Hamilton County,” said Commissioner Lee Helton. “Investments like these are critical to relieving congestion, improving safety, and strengthening infrastructure throughout the county.”

- Design for the expansion of Hilltop Drive between Hunter Road and Volkswagen Drive

- Capacity upgrades to East Brainerd Road from Cherokee Valley Road to Bentwood Cove Drive

- A new roundabout at East Brainerd Road and London Lane

- A new roundabout at Thrasher Pike and Gann Road

- Capacity and safety improvements to Sam Powell Trail