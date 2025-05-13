Latest Headlines

Wamp Includes $5.8 Million More For Road Improvements

  • Tuesday, May 13, 2025

For the second consecutive year, the Wamp administration is aiming to continue an initiative to improve the county’s infrastructure by proposing an additional $5.8 million investment into a dedicated County Roads Improvement Fund—an unprecedented approach established by his administration last year.

Officials said, "Building on the success of the inaugural allocation in 2024, this renewed investment signals a continued commitment to modernizing and improving roads across Hamilton County, providing resources for critical infrastructure projects outside of the county’s routine maintenance budget."

“This administration is prioritizing long-neglected infrastructure needs,” said Mayor Weston Wamp. “By committing these funds again, we’re setting a new standard/raising the bar for how Hamilton County invests in the roads our residents rely on every day. Continuing this initiative allows us to not just patch problems, but pave the way for the future.”

The $5.8 million investment would support major road improvement projects in high-traffic and high-need areas across the county, including several in District 7, represented by Commissioner Lee Helton.

“I appreciate Mayor Wamp’s commitment to improving the roads in my district and throughout Hamilton County,” said Commissioner Lee Helton. “Investments like these are critical to relieving congestion, improving safety, and strengthening infrastructure throughout the county.”

Proposed Projects:

- Design for the expansion of Hilltop Drive between Hunter Road and Volkswagen Drive

- Capacity upgrades to East Brainerd Road from Cherokee Valley Road to Bentwood Cove Drive

- A new roundabout at East Brainerd Road and London Lane

- A new roundabout at Thrasher Pike and Gann Road

- Capacity and safety improvements to Sam Powell Trail

- Bridge replacement on Boy Scout Road over North Chickamauga Creek

- Culvert replacement at Standifer Gap and Bill Reed Road

- Road reclamation for Fuller Road

- Road reclamation for Daisy Dallas Road

- Stormwater upgrades to Montlake Road

- Subgrade repairs to Thatch Road

Since 2022, Hamilton County has paved 188 lane miles, backed by a $19.4 million investment in road projects as of 2024—the year this initiative officially launched. Funding sources include local, state, and federal contributions.

The Hamilton County Commission will vote to allocate the additional $5.8 million to the County Roads Improvement Fund at the next County Commission meeting held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Latest Headlines
Wamp Includes $5.8 Million More For Road Improvements
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2025
Rep. Dan Howell Secures $400K For Smart Factory Institute
Rep. Dan Howell Secures $400K For Smart Factory Institute
  • Government
  • 5/13/2025
Family Was In Chattanooga For Dance Competition When Tragedy Struck
Family Was In Chattanooga For Dance Competition When Tragedy Struck
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2025
Man Throws Frying Pan At Woman - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/13/2025
IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Traffic Impact This Weekend Announced
IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Traffic Impact This Weekend Announced
  • Government
  • 5/13/2025
Citizen Surrenders Firearm - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/13/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AKIN,JENNIFER ... more

Developer Pulls Plug On $800 Million, 190-Acre East Chattanooga Project; Tucker Baptist Senior Housing Advances
  • 5/12/2025

A developer has pulled the plug on a 190-acre mixed-use development in East Chattanooga that was to include $800 million in new housing. Michael Kenner told the Planning Commission he was ... more

Man Who Had Been Charged In Daughter's Murder Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge
Man Who Had Been Charged In Daughter's Murder Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge
  • 5/12/2025

A Chattanooga man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 11-month-old daughter has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Nicholas Peter Merrill pleaded guilty to aggravated ... more

Breaking News
No Citizen Appears For Lookout Mountain, Ga., Budget Session
  • 5/12/2025
Soddy Daisy Storm Starts Gazebo Fire, Pushes Trees On Houses
  • 5/12/2025
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
  • 5/12/2025
South Florida Man Charged In 2 Traffic Deaths In Fiery Crash On I-75 Sunday Afternoon
South Florida Man Charged In 2 Traffic Deaths In Fiery Crash On I-75 Sunday Afternoon
  • 5/12/2025
Border Region Sales Tax Helps Fuel East Ridge Budget; No Tax Increase Planned
  • 5/12/2025
Opinion
A Mother's Day Celebration
  • 5/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/9/2025
Precarious Pedestal
  • 5/9/2025
The Work Of Calvary Chapel Has Changed Many Broken Lives
  • 5/9/2025
Defense Was Delighted To Get Chattanooga Jury In Tyre Nichols Case - And Response
  • 5/8/2025
Sports
UTC Basketball Named 'Amateur Male Team Of The Year'
  • 5/12/2025
#12/17 Vols Host In-State Bruins On Senior Night
  • 5/13/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Lose Series To Vandy Despite Ensley Heroics
  • 5/12/2025
Lookouts Swept In DH With Smokies
  • 5/12/2025
Late Comeback Bid Falls Short In Loss To #10/11 Vanderbilt
Late Comeback Bid Falls Short In Loss To #10/11 Vanderbilt
  • 5/12/2025
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: Experiencing Rain Thai Bistro Express
Ferris Robinson: Experiencing Rain Thai Bistro Express
  • 5/12/2025
John Shearer: Baylor Grad Jada Walker Honored As Only Local UT Torchbearer
John Shearer: Baylor Grad Jada Walker Honored As Only Local UT Torchbearer
  • 5/9/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
  • 5/12/2025
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Cool Off This Summer With Free Family Movies At Patriot Hall In Ringgold
Cool Off This Summer With Free Family Movies At Patriot Hall In Ringgold
  • 5/12/2025
Entertainment
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
2 Local Jewel Awards Winners Are Headed To NYC To Perform On Broadway
2 Local Jewel Awards Winners Are Headed To NYC To Perform On Broadway
  • 5/12/2025
Opinion
A Mother's Day Celebration
  • 5/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/9/2025
Precarious Pedestal
  • 5/9/2025
Dining
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
Business
5 Local Entrepreneurs Win Big At Chattanooga’s Idea Leap Pitch Competition
5 Local Entrepreneurs Win Big At Chattanooga’s Idea Leap Pitch Competition
  • 5/13/2025
The BOOM Way: A New Series Launches Showcasing Creative Commerce And Community Power
The BOOM Way: A New Series Launches Showcasing Creative Commerce And Community Power
  • 5/13/2025
Wamp Administration Launches Council On Career & Technical Education
  • 5/12/2025
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Focused On Retail Expansion, Acquires Northgate Crossing Shopping Center
Urban Story Ventures Focused On Retail Expansion, Acquires Northgate Crossing Shopping Center
  • 5/13/2025
Curbed Construction Breaks Ground For MiKen Development Project
Curbed Construction Breaks Ground For MiKen Development Project
  • 5/13/2025
Developer To Talk To Neighbors On Project For 23 Townhomes On Min Tom Drive
  • 5/11/2025
Student Scene
UTC Selected For IIE American Passport Project Grant
  • 5/9/2025
EPB, TVA Present $25,000 School Uplift Grant To Stone Creek Elementary
EPB, TVA Present $25,000 School Uplift Grant To Stone Creek Elementary
  • 5/9/2025
Bledsoe County Schools Celebrate STEM Designation For 2 Schools
Bledsoe County Schools Celebrate STEM Designation For 2 Schools
  • 5/9/2025
Living Well
ArtsBuild Celebrates Periscope CHA Pitch Night Winners, Announces Open Applications For Next Cohort
ArtsBuild Celebrates Periscope CHA Pitch Night Winners, Announces Open Applications For Next Cohort
  • 5/13/2025
New Facility Planned On Tyner Road For Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
  • 5/11/2025
Anonymous $1.27 Million Gift To Given Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/7/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
"Shot And Shell Belching From The Heights - Garrity’s Alabama Battery" Program Is May 26
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scent Trips
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scent Trips
  • 5/13/2025
National Safe Boating Week Is May 17-23
  • 5/13/2025
Buzzing For Bees At Chester Frost Park Is May 20
Buzzing For Bees At Chester Frost Park Is May 20
  • 5/9/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Like It Or Not, There's Only One Way To Get In
Bob Tamasy: Like It Or Not, There's Only One Way To Get In
  • 5/12/2025
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Invites Community To Mother's Day Service May 11
  • 5/8/2025
"This Is My Momma And I'm Glad" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/7/2025
Obituaries
Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Burke
Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Burke
  • 5/13/2025
William “Bill” Stephen Murrey, Jr.
William “Bill” Stephen Murrey, Jr.
  • 5/13/2025
Mildred Christine O’Neal Mosley
Mildred Christine O’Neal Mosley
  • 5/13/2025
Government
Rep. Dan Howell Secures $400K For Smart Factory Institute
Rep. Dan Howell Secures $400K For Smart Factory Institute
  • 5/13/2025
HCSO Corrections Services Re-Entry Program Hosts Inmate Job Fair
HCSO Corrections Services Re-Entry Program Hosts Inmate Job Fair
  • 5/9/2025
Man Throws Frying Pan At Woman - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/13/2025