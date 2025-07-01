City's "Park Within A Park" Set To Expand By Over 13 Acres At Historic Missionary Ridge

Chattanooga’s commitment to becoming a greener, more sustainable city took a major step forward with the official addition of five acres to its “Park Within a Park” initiative at historic Missionary Ridge on Tuesday.

In a collaborative effort, Chattanooga National Park City, Trust for Public Land, and Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors came together to permanently protect five land parcels rich in both natural beauty and historical significance.

The newly preserved area includes Civil War battlefield terrain, mature hardwood forests, and vital native plant and wildlife habitats.

The signing ceremony, held near 2420 Ridgecrest Dr., marked a vision for Chattanooga’s future with city officials, conservationists, and community leaders gathered to honor the preservation of spaces that reflect the city’s ecological identity and historical roots.

Mayor Tim Kelly emphasized the importance of maintaining biodiversity in the face of urban expansion.

“Our wild spaces are what set Chattanooga apart,” he said. He added that protecting areas like Missionary Ridge helps preserve this biodiversity that makes Chattanooga so special.

The newly protected land is the second ecological preserve established under the city’s covenant program, following last year’s designation of the Shallowford Preserve. This growing network of protected areas reflects the goals laid out in the city’s Park and Outdoors Plan, which aims to elevate and expand Chattanooga’s park system while preserving its unique natural environments, it was stated.

“This is about more than just land,” said Brian Smith from Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors. "It’s about creating a city that’s “greener, wilder, and healthier.” He noted that preserving urban ecological sites like Missionary Ridge helps strengthen Chattanooga’s identity as North America’s first National Park City.

City Councilman Ron Elliot, who represents District 9, emphasized “our responsibility to protect and honor “ this tract of land along with others that make Chattanooga such a special place.

David Johnson of Trust for Public Land echoed those sentiments of preservation and community pride, speaking about his personal connection to the neighborhoods surrounding Missionary Ridge. He said these areas, filled with hardwood, native plants, and thriving wildlife, reflect the importance conservation plays in strengthening ecosystems and the communities that surround them.

The donated land consists of 13+ acres across Missionary Ridge. Two of the biggest tracts are East Chattanooga next to historic Billy Goat Hill and a hardwood forest overlooking East Lake Park.

With their native species and thriving habitats, the Missionary Ridge Preserve serves as a microcosm of Chattanooga’s vision for sustainable, community-connected green space, officials said. As Chattanooga continues to grow, today’s donation ensures that a portion of its natural and historical land will remain untouched, preserved for future generations.

Mayor Kelly emphasized that this effort is part of a larger vision, expressing hope that it will be one of many future projects to protect the city’s green spaces.