Henderson Picks Up Allies In 1st Try For Urban Chickens In 12 Years

City Councilman Chip Henderson has picked up some allies in his first try to resurrect the urban chicken issue since 2013.

He noted that the ordinance passed that year on first reading, but was voted down on second reading.

His renewed effort is set to come to a vote on first reading on July 22.

Councilman Dennis Clark said he has found no opposition in District 6 to the measure that would allow up to eight laying hens in backyard pens at local residences.

He did wonder about one clause that would allow up to 10 layers at duplexes and other multi-family, saying one side of the house might not be as excited as the other about having chickens around.

Councilman Ron Elliott said chickens are already part of the fabric of his District 8 - legal or not. He said, "You may see a chicken for two weeks, then you don't see them after that."

Councilwoman Jenni Berz said she was not opposed to the measure, but she had questions about whether its provisions would be enforced.

Raquetta Dotley noted, "People got chickens. I live in East Lake."

Not so enthusiastic was Councilwoman Marvene Noel who said she regularly gets calls from people complaining about the chickens that are already running around inside the city limits.

She said, "A lot of time it's roosters crowing at 3 or 4 in the morning. Or chickens and dogs fighting. It's a really, really big mess."

Councilman Henderson, who raises chickens himself on his A-1 zoned Lookout Valley spread, said roosters are not allowed elsewhere in his "Great Big Beautiful Chicken Bill."

The laying hens have to be penned up in the back yard and have predator-free lodgings for egg laying.

Those owning the chickens will not be allowed to sell the eggs or incubate chicks.

Councilman Henderson said Signal Mountain and Red Bank already allow chickens, and so does Clarksville.

The veteran legislator said not that many people will want to get into the chicken business, saying it is expensive and lots of work.

He said, "Despite what some people say, the sky will not fall if we pass this ordinance."