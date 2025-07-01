Senator Blackburn Hails Senate Passage Of One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Senator Marsha Blackburn on Tuesday hailed Senate passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

She said, "This legislation delivers the largest tax cut in history, strengthens border security, unleashes American energy, and preserves key safety net programs for Americans while ending rampant waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

"This bill prevents an average tax hike of $2,660 for Tennesseans in 2026 as well as the loss of $11.5 billion in wages, $22.5 billion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and 129,000 jobs in Tennessee."

Her staff said it also includes Senator Blackburn’s provisions "that would provide grants to states and localities to assist them in enforcing immigration laws, require collecting fingerprints and DNA testing of illegal alien children to protect them from exploitation, provide a $6,000 bonus exemption to millions of low- and middle-income seniors, and provide funding for Oak Ridge National Laboratory."

Senator Blackburn said, “Today, Senate Republicans kept our promise to the American people and accomplished a once-in-a-generation victory for our country. “The One Big Beautiful Bill Act prevents the largest tax hike in American history and secures the largest tax cut ever for individuals and families who endured four years of crushing inflation and reckless spending. We are investing in America, cracking down on illegal immigration, and giving American families relief from Joe Biden’s failed economic agenda. Now, it’s time for the House to finish the job and get this bill to President Trump’s desk by July 4th so Americans can celebrate a freer, safer, and more prosperous nation.”

She gave a breakdown of "how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will improve the lives of Tennesseans and Americans."

Provides economic relief for individuals, families, and businesses by:

Securing the largest tax cut in American history by making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent and stopping a $4 trillion tax hike;







Cutting taxes on overtime pay and tips;

Making permanent and increasing the enhanced child tax credit;

Giving American families an average take-home pay increase of over $10,000 per year;

Boosting America’s level of real GDP from 4.6 percent to 4.9 percent;

Empowering Tennessee businesses to hire more workers, open new factories, and spur economic growth;

Saving the average Tennessee household $2,600 per year in taxes; and

Keeping tax breaks for the 99.5 percent of businesses in Tennessee that are small businesses.



Secures the border by:

Completing President Trump’s border wall;

Increasing the number of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officers and Border Patrol personnel to conduct the detention and removal of criminal illegal aliens;

Increasing detention capacity so that dangerous criminals aren’t released into the country;

Investing in state and local law enforcement to facilitate cooperation with federal law enforcement efforts; and







Providing for permanent operational control of the border.

Roots out waste, fraud, and abuse and strengthens critical programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by:

Removing illegal aliens from American taxpayer-funded assistance programs; and

Ensuring these programs benefit the American citizens they were designed to support.

Ensures our nation’s military remains the world’s most lethal fighting force by investing in the Golden Dome for America, shipbuilding, the defense industrial base, and new technologies to modernize our military.

Reduces government spending by over one trillion dollars, marking one of the largest reductions in federal spending in recent history.