3 Tennesseans Join TVA Board

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tn.) released the following joint statement after President Trump nominated three Tennesseans, Lee Beaman, Jeff Hagood, and Mitch Graves, to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority:

"The Tennessee Valley Authority is a critical part of our nation’s energy security, and we are pleased that President Trump has nominated three competent and visionary Tennesseans to the board who will help achieve America’s nuclear renaissance and deliver affordable and abundant energy. T

"hese nominees are a strong departure from the Biden-era TVA board which failed to meet the moment. We urge colleagues to swiftly confirm President Trump’s TVA board nominees to make certain the United States leads the world in next-generation nuclear and wins the global race for energy dominance."