Kelly Administration, City Council To Take "Deep Dive" Into Topic Of Sworn Fire And Police Pay

City officials said Tuesday that the Kelly administration and the City Council will "take a deep dive" into the current situation with pay for sworn fire and police, then come up with proposals for pay improvements.

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, who chairs the finance committee, said workshops are set at 9 a.m. on July 15, July 22 and July 29.

She said a public hearing will be Aug. 9, then the council may vote on first reading on Aug. 26. Second and final reading would be Sept. 9.

Officials said earlier some $17.5 million to $20 million is needed for raising first responder pay to adequate levels.

The administration said it does not have the full funding on hand, leaving the possibility of a property tax increase.

City officials were hoping to come up with at least $10 million in funding, still leaving a significant gap.

A $345 million temporary budget passed in early June that included $5 million in "earnest money" toward a raise for sworn fire and police officers.

Kevin Roig, the mayor's chief of staff, said there will be a presentation of the current state of fire and police funding.

He said there will also be an opportunity for the City Council to toss out its ideas, and the administration will do so as well.

Mr. Roig said several "scenarios" will be offered to deal with the pay gap.