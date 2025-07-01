Latest Headlines

East Ridge Touts Low Tax Rate

  • Tuesday, July 1, 2025
  • Gail Perry

After East Ridge’s annual budget for 2025-2026 was passed on the final reading, Mayor Brian Williams said, “We are excited to hold the property tax rate this year to the certified tax rate provided by Hamilton County. It will be the municipality with the lowest property tax rate in Hamilton County except for a couple of smaller cities that do not provide services such as police and fire protection."

That rate will be .7993 for every $100 of a property’s assessed value, and is 45 cents below last year’s rate. Because the value of real estate in  the city increased by 60 percent with this year’s reassessments, East Ridge was given a certified tax rate from Hamilton County to keep tax income revenue neutral. The certified rate for East Ridge will generate the same amount of income as was collected in 2024-2025, which is $27,827,365.

City Manager Scott Miller gave highlights of what is included in the upcoming budget with a general operating fund for 2025-2026 with no tax or permit fee increases and it does not draw on the fund balance, which is a healthy $9 million, he said.

All employees will get a three percent cost of living adjustment raise and it funds a performance  evaluation system for all employees. Two firefighters will be added starting in January, and two part-time employees will be converted to one full time attendant for Camp Jordan Park. There will also be two new full-time employees hired to manage and operate the new multi-use pavilion, Venue 1921. There is a vehicle replacement fund and a capital improvement fund that includes road resurfacing. The budget passed unanimously.

Sanitary fees that residents pay will increase by $2 per month. This is the primary revenue stream for operating refuse and trash disposal for the city. The cost to run the department’s operations will not be covered if the fees stay the same, said Mr. Miller. The cost for waste disposal for the city has increased by $10 per ton this year. The city now pays $43.75 per ton to dispose of trash, plus there are increased costs in salaries for the department’s employees and for equipment that is needed. The residential assessments will now be $17 per month or $204 per year. The assessment for commercial property will be $22 per month or $264 per year. These increases will help balance the costs and expenses of the operations, said the city manager.

The council approved a bid for sand to top dress the athletic fields at Camp Jordan Park for fiscal year 2025-2026. The single bid for $45 per ton was awarded to TJ Hunt.

The only bid received to repave John Ross Road came from APAC-Atlantic, doing business as Talley Construction. That bid came in at $750,016, which was $145,054 over budget. The council accepted the recommendation from the city administration to pay the overage using funds from the State Street Aid Fund.

City Manager Miller reported that the resurfacing program for 2025 has begun and is being done by Caldwell Paving. This year the city has designated $1.438 million for repaving. In October the city will start planning the paving for 2026, which is budgeted to be $1.5 million.

East Ridge has  received an Animal Friendly Grant from the Department of Agriculture for a spaying/neutering program in the city. It is specifically for low-income individuals and elderly residents. More information can be found on the city’s website

Mr. Miller announced that East Ridge has issued an official warning about fraudulent emails asking for payment for zoning related issues. He said if one is receive emails asking for payment for zoning related matters, it is a scam. The city does not send out letters like that, he said.

