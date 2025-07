Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ATCHLEY,GEORGE FRANKLIN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BRADSHAW,LANDON ERIC

207 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BYRD,TATYANA TASHAY

302 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FORGERY



CALLOWAY,JAMES FRANKLIN

1508 ARLINGTON AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DURHAM,LARRY KENNETH

9316 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

73 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EADY,KENNETH DARYL

5422 DUPONT ST East Ridge, 374123032

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



FORTUNE,PAULA MARLENE

3620 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FREESE,PETER SOLOMON

5229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GARCIA THOMPSON,MADESHA MAJA

2818 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GRAY,ANGEL DENISE

704 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



GRIFFITH,JENNIFER MAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARGIS,JESSE WADE

PO BOX 109 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARTWELL,NATHANIEL KENNETH

5705 SAINT ELMO AVE SAINT ELMO, 37415

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HAYES,LATOYA DENISE

1112 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT



HEARD,MARION SELENA

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HEARD,MARION SELENA

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HEMPHILL,DENEISA AVONNA

2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HILL,JEREMIAH A

2191 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOOVER,ROCKY LEE

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 31643

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



HUNTER,DEVONTE SHKEY

DOES NOT REMEMBER NEW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON,JATORRIA MONIQUE

120 WOLF APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JONES,ANTHONY CORNELIUS

1222 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KILGORE,SAMUEL ADAM

3201 6 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LAPARRA GONZALEZ,FLORENCIO ANT

3011 E 41TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



LINDSAY,JOHN WILLIAM

8330 ELLIE PLAZA PL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MALONE,JUSTIN COREY

8132 BLUEGILL CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCBRYAR,WILLIAM DEWAYNE

CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY



MCCRAY,ELIJAH VELTERIS

5331 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MILLIGAN,JAMIE DANIELLE

230 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MINSHEW,CAMERON JEREL

4803 GENERAL THOMAS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE,VERNELL MONTEAST

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MULLINS,ERIN MARY

1700 JACKSON SQUARE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NETTLES,WILLIAM JOSEPH

4105 TAFT HIGHWAY WALDEN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



NICHOLS,FLORENDA MARIE

3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



OVERBY,STEVEN LEWIS

11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



PENA,ESAUL

900 AIRPORT RD LOT 53 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE .08 OR GREATER



PLUMMER,NATERRIONA

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PORTER,JAMES ANDREW

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PE

PROBATION VIOLAITON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM



PORTER,JAMES ANDREW

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PUAC RAMIREZ,AMILCAR

2008 E 26TH ST CHATANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



REDDING,JA KOREY LARON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RICHARDSON,STACEY LYNN

1218 OLD THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SHELL,JOSHUA NATHAN

150 RANGER LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH,BRANDI MICHELLE

8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638586

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SMITH,CEDRIC DEMOND

1203 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



STOCKSTILL,TERRI LEE

8217 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 373637001

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TORAN,ADRAIN DEJUAN

2001 S LYERLY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WILLIAMS,LAURA ELIZABETH

19011 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SEWANEE, 37375

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



WOLFFORD,CLINT MATTHEW

5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



WOLFFORD,CLINT MATTHEW

5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BRADSHAW, LANDON ERIC

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BYRD, TATYANA TASHAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/20/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FORGERY CALLOWAY, JAMES FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DURHAM, LARRY KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 12/19/1951

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EADY, KENNETH DARYL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORTUNE, PAULA MARLENE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GARCIA THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARGIS, JESSE WADE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/11/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAYES, LATOYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOOVER, ROCKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HUNTER, DEVONTE SHKEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KILGORE, SAMUEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LAPARRA GONZALEZ, FLORENCIO ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALONE, JUSTIN COREY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MULLINS, ERIN MARY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/20/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY NETTLES, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/14/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD NICHOLS, FLORENDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/18/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE PENA, ESAUL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/12/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE .08 OR GREATER PORTER, JAMES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/21/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REDDING, JA KOREY LARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/03/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RICHARDSON, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/13/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHELL, JOSHUA NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, BRANDI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STOCKSTILL, TERRI LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/31/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, LAURA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR