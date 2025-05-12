Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced

Rachel Turner Amanda Baron Sarah Yarbrough Previous Next

Hamilton County Schools announced the appointments of two dedicated leaders to new principal roles for the 2025–2026 school year. “Principals are integral to the success of our schools because they set the tone for their buildings,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Rachel Turner, Amanda Baron, and Sarah Yarbrough are committed leaders who bring passion, skill, and a student-centered mindset to their work. I’m con?dent they will foster learning environments where all students feel challenged, connected, and cared for.” Collegiate High Rachel Turner has been selected as the new principal of Collegiate High School. Her experience includes leadership in school-based and district-level roles, a strong background in curriculum and instruction, and a clear commitment to student success and educator development. Ms. Turner currently serves as assistant principal at Tyner Academy, where she has led initiatives that improved student achievement, expanded access to advanced coursework, and supported a culture of data-driven instructional practices. Under her leadership, the school has been named a Level 5 and Reward School, with signi?cant gains in ACT scores and benchmark pro?ciency rates.

She has also played a key role in the success of the Freshmen Academy and Student Success Planning efforts. Prior to her current role, Ms. Turner served as K–12 Social Studies Content Lead for HCS, where she facilitated the development of the district’s ?rst-ever curriculum guides, led culturally responsive teaching initiatives, and supported teacher growth through coaching and professional development. Her teaching experience spans middle school, high school, and adult education settings. She holds two master’s degrees in Educational Leadership and Curriculum and Instruction. She is known for her strengths in assessment, school culture, and instructional leadership. "I am honored to lead the innovative work taking place at Hamilton County Collegiate High, the Polytech Academy at Chattanooga State, and the Mechatronics Academy at Volkswagen,” said Ms. Turner. “Through close collaboration with all stakeholders, I am committed to ensuring that every student continues to receive exceptional academic opportunities while feeling connected to a supportive and engaging school environment. A key priority of mine is to raise awareness of these unique and valuable programs, which provide students with a competitive advantage in both college and career readiness. I look forward to partnering with staff, students, and the broader school community very soon."

North River Future Ready Center Amanda Baron steps into the role of principal at the North River Future Ready Center with an impressive track record of innovative leadership and school transformation. Most recently, she served as co-principal of Early Tech at Sequoyah High School, where she has led its transition to a Future Ready Center for the 2025-2026 school year. Under her guidance, student enrollment for the ?rst year of the North River Future Ready Center reached over 190 students. Ms. Baron’s previous roles include assistant principal at Soddy Daisy High and East Lake Academy, where she led improvements in student behavior, teacher collaboration, and academic outcomes. At East Lake, her leadership helped elevate the school from Level 1 to Level 5 TVAAS growth within a year. She also has experience as a Future Ready coach and teacher at Red Bank High School, where she launched one of the district’s ?rst Engineering and Computer Science Future Ready Institutes. With certi?cations in STEM innovation and instructional leadership, and as a recognized presenter at state and national education conferences, Ms. Baron exempli?es a future-focused approach to education. She holds an Ed.S. in principal licensure and is a graduate of several HCS leadership cohorts, including AP LEAD and the STEM Leadership program. “I’m honored to join such a strong and supportive community,” said Ms. Baron. “I look forward to expanding student access to high-quality career and technical education and building meaningful partnerships with families, the community, and local industries. Together, we’ll create engaging, hands-on experiences that prepare students for bright, successful futures.”

Ooltewah Elementary School Sarah Yarbrough has been named the new principal of Ooltewah Elementary. Ms. Yarbrough’s over two decades of experience in public education include leadership, elementary instruction, academic coaching, and student support services. She has recently served as assistant principal at Middle Valley Elementary for the past seven years. Throughout her career, Ms. Yarbrough has prioritized inclusive practices, data-informed decision-making, and collaborative teacher development to support all students’ academic and social-emotional growth. Her work has included designing and leading professional learning, implementing effective RTI frameworks, and cultivating strong partnerships with families and staff. Ms. Yarbrough is committed to creating positive school cultures, emphasizing family engagement, student voice, and high expectations. She holds a master’s degree in elementary education and her ED.S. in principal licensure from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and participated in the HCS Principal LEAD program. She is known for her thoughtful, student-centered leadership style. As principal, Ms. Yarbrough is eager to build on the Ooltewah Elementary community’s strengths and continue its tradition of student achievement. “I’m excited to partner with the dedicated staff, supportive families, and the community to ensure Ooltewah Elementary remains a place where every student thrives,” said Ms. Yarbrough. “I believe strong relationships between home and school are key to student success, and I look forward to working together to build those meaningful connections with you.”

“Rachel Turner, Amanda Baron, and Sarah Yarbrough are committed to maintaining high expectations for every student and ensuring they are prepared for their next steps—whether that’s the next grade, high school, or a future career,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “Their leadership re?ects our belief that every student can succeed when challenged, supported, and inspired. I look forward to seeing how they elevate learning and opportunity in their new roles.”