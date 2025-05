Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BROOKS,JAMES DEWITT

30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 200 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROOKS,TRAVIS LEE

122 HEUER ST.

SWEETWATER, 37878Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:BROOKS,TRAVIS LEE122 HEUER ST. SWEETWATER, 37878Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARCHAUDHARY,SAUNAK AJIT8596 FLOWERDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218309Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTDOTSON,CHARLES EDWARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:68 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:EASTMAN,GARLAND JAMES4042 HARBOR PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)EASTMAN,GARLAND JAMES4042 HARBOR PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED BURGLARYASSAULTELLISON,ANGELA DENISE1411 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTFREEMAN,NATHANIEL3406 DODSON AVE/ MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:58 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGEIGER,MEOSHIA ROSE808 WEST 42ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CHILD NEGLECTEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONGONZALEZ,ROSA J3121 BIMINI PL APT 109 EAST RIDGE, 374124321Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GREENLEE,JORDAN NORRIS405 ORIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ESCAPEEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRIFFIN,LAVONTA EUGENE1804 WILCOX BLVD. APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORJENNINGS,TANEKA MICHELLE2449 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTJOHNSON,ERIC JAMAL3205 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111359Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJONES,KAREEMAH ANISA2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTJOUBERT,JOCELYN4121 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)LECOMPTE,JENNIFFER LYNN104 EAST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LOWERY,JENNIFER MICHELLE3510 PAN GAP CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTFALSE REPORTSLOWERY,JUSTIN EDWARD3918 BENNETT RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANALUNA VALDEZ,MANUEL1224 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:EVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCGHEE,KELVIN LEBRON701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARMCGHEE,KELVIN LEBRON701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONSEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONMCKINLEY,TAMRA900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT O 200 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE,QUINECIA LESHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARMOORE,QUINECIA LESHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGOTERA CALVIT,JAQIE SKYLAR2503 ALLISON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)THEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTOTERA CALVIT,JAQIE SKYLAR2503 ALLISON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTPHILLIPS,BRYAN CODY109 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POLLARD,LANIKA MARSHEA5700 ROPER ST APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - .08 OR GREATERREDMAN,MELINDA ROXANNE9229 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREYES,SYLESTINO AYLZAE1747 YAGER RD APT I1 MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ROLLAND,JAMES RODERICK1725 ROLLING BROOK DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chatt Housing AuthCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHROPSHIRE,KE ASIA LASHA2506 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYSHRUM,ANGELA RENAE286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF SCHEDULE IISLEDGE,TAURIS LEBRON1310 RESERVE WAY, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTTATE,TIFFANY LYNETTE4918 DYNO LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAYLOR,KRISTY MICHELLE1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTWILSON,MONTREL DEAUNTE601 LEDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOODY,JULIE GEORGEANNA18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODY,JULIE GEORGEANNA18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROOKS, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHAUDHARY, SAUNAK AJIT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM) ELLISON, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/20/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FREEMAN, NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GONZALEZ, ROSA J

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/04/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

ESCAPE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR JENNINGS, TANEKA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, KAREEMAH ANISA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOUBERT, JOCELYN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/02/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/22/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, JENNIFER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/23/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

FALSE REPORTS LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/26/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LUNA VALDEZ, MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/12/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCKINLEY, TAMRA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, QUINECIA LESHELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OTERA CALVIT, JAQIE SKYLAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PHILLIPS, BRYAN CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POLLARD, LANIKA MARSHEA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - .08 OR GREATER REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/25/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION REYES, SYLESTINO AYLZAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLAND, JAMES RODERICK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHRUM, ANGELA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF SCHEDULE II TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TRUE, DAMON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/13/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/10/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY