Soddy Daisy Storm Starts Gazebo Fire, Pushes Trees On Houses

Severe storms rolled through the Hamilton County area on Monday afternoon with lightning, strong winds and dumping large amounts of rain in the Soddy Daisy area.





Several homes were affected by the storm:

- 5:26 p.m.: Clift Eldridge Road - lightning struck a gazebo and started a fire.

- 5:57 p.m.: Carolana Drive - Collapsed tree on home with two people inside the home. No injuries reported. Roof damage.





- 6:29 p.m.: Smith Morgan Road. Tree on a house. Severe roof damage. No injuries reported. No one home.