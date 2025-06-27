Ridgeside Planning 27-Cent Property Tax Hike

Commissioners for the city of Ridgeside are planning a 27-cent property tax increase.

The mayor and Board of Commissioners said they will conduct a public hearing on July 15 at 5:30 p.m., at the quarterly meeting "on the city’s intent to exceed the certified (tax neutral) property tax rate."

The public hearing will be held at the Community Room, 300 Shepherd Ave., Ridgeside.

The certified tax rate is $1.9150 per $100 of assessed valuation. The city’s proposed FY26 budget, as adopted, will require a proposed tax levy of $2.186 per $100 of assessed valuation, it was stated.