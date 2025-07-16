Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN,ASHLEY NACOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
BANKS,KALIL SHERIFF
823 MCCALLIE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
BANKS,KALIL SHERIFF
823 MCCALLIE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BEAVERS,MALIK CADARIUS
3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL,GREGORY LEBRON
640 MAPLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BERRY,CHARLES MICHAEL
3415 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
BOOKER,DARRYL BENARD
130 EAST 14TH ST APT 120 CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BROOKS-LEWIS,CRYSTAL GAIL
9148 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT APT 122 Ooletwah, 37363
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
BRYANT,KELBY ERIC
WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
BUNCH,ADAM CHRISTUS
296 ROGERS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CAL,DONJUANTA ANTRON
2012 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CARDEN,WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
COLE,CHRISTAIN MARCUS
112 ALLEN RD COPPERHILL, 37317
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
CRUTCHFIELD,JAMIE LEE
1801 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DANSBY,ROBERT LEON
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DANSBY,ROBERT LEON
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT
EDWARDS,ROBERT LEE
1519 RYAN ST APT 506 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELLIS,KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
7104 GEORGETOWN OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FRANCE,COREY LAQUIE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G9 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN,JEQUEALA R
4929 VALLEY VIEW DR KNOXVILLE, 37013
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OVER $2500.00
HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY
925 GRAYSVILLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JOHNSON,CHARLES MICHAEL
1706 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES,LADARIN DANTE
1604 GODFREY LANE FT.
PAYNE,
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RAPE
JOYCE,DARRIN WAYNE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KELLY,JAMES JARON
220 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LAWSON,RACHEL REBECCAH
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
LEE,DANIEL LAMAR
960 BLYTLY LANE BURCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LOUNDS,TONY TAVARES
125 S Saint Marks Ave Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATTHEWS,WILLIAM ANTONIO
135 ROACHHALLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
MINOR,STEPHANIE MARIE
1708 OLD YORK HIGHWAY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MYLES,RESHEEM RESHAWN
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) ATTEMPT TAMPERIN
NICHOLSON,WILLIAM DWIGHT
Homeless Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PERRY,CHARLES LINCOLN
3903 BIRMINGHAM DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POINTER,DOMINIC ANTONIO
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER,DENILSON
302 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RUSS,LAUREN MICHELLE
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUSS,LAUREN MICHELLE
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SALES,JUANA
3108 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANCHEZ RAMIREZ,HILARIO
305 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCOTT,LEAH RACHELL
1387 OLD RAILROAD BED RD MADISON, 357576845
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
SIMS,WAYMAN EUGENE
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,AMIYA MICHELLE
711 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOUTHERS,RODNEY DEJUAN
5611 MISTY VALLEY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWAFFORD,CRYSTAL LASHELL
1926 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
THOMPSON,REANNA SHANTE
7618 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TIBBS,ASHLEY NICOLE
1711 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VAUGHN,TYLER AVERY
5455 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
HARASSMENT
VENABLE,JAMES SPENCER
28 MAYNORED LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WASHINGTON,JERMAINE ALEXANDER
3107 E 37TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILEY,CAROLINE G
1251 JUDY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, HYLLEY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PHELPS CO, MI)
|
|BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, KELBY ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/25/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLE, CHRISTAIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
|
|CRUTCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DELONEY, MONTEZ LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, JEQUEALA R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, LADARIN DANTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KELLY, JAMES JARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, DANIEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MINOR, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) ATTEMPT TAMPERIN
|
|NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/03/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DENILSON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, AMIYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/04/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SWAFFORD, CRYSTAL LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/22/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|THOMAS, SETH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
|
|THOMPSON, REANNA SHANTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TIBBS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|VAUGHN, TYLER AVERY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/30/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VENABLE, JAMES SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/23/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASHINGTON, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WILEY, CAROLINE G
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|