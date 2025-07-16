Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

 

BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BATES, HYLLEY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PHELPS CO, MI)
BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BRYANT, KELBY ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/25/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
COLE, CHRISTAIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
CRUTCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DELONEY, MONTEZ LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, JEQUEALA R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $2500.00
HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, LADARIN DANTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
KELLY, JAMES JARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEE, DANIEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MINOR, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) ATTEMPT TAMPERIN
NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/03/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DENILSON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, AMIYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/04/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWAFFORD, CRYSTAL LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/22/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, SETH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
THOMPSON, REANNA SHANTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TIBBS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VAUGHN, TYLER AVERY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/30/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
VENABLE, JAMES SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/23/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILEY, CAROLINE G
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




