BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

BATES, HYLLEY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PHELPS CO, MI)

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/31/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BRYANT, KELBY ERIC

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/25/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL LITTERING

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

COLE, CHRISTAIN MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

CRUTCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DELONEY, MONTEZ LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/23/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREEN, JEQUEALA R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $2500.00

HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, LADARIN DANTE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

RAPE

KELLY, JAMES JARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEE, DANIEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MINOR, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) ATTEMPT TAMPERIN

NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/03/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DENILSON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/13/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, AMIYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/04/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SWAFFORD, CRYSTAL LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/22/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/19/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, SETH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

THOMPSON, REANNA SHANTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TIBBS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VAUGHN, TYLER AVERY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/30/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VENABLE, JAMES SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/23/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WASHINGTON, JERMAINE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT