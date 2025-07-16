Catoosa County Couple Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animals

Catoosa County Animal Control Officers say a Catoosa County man and woman have been charged with multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after finding dozens of cats and kittens, some deceased, in squalid living conditions inside and outside of a Saunders Road home.The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Valerie Jo Lindon and Brent Clifford Petty on Monday. They were taken to the Catoosa County Jail where they are awaiting a court hearing. Catoosa County Planning & Zoning representatives have condemned the Saunders Road home due to the cluttered and unsanitary conditions that they say are unfit for human habitation.“We had to suit up in full safety gear inside the home, with hazmat suits, respirators, boots and gloves because of the horrible conditions inside,” said Catoosa County Animal Control Senior Officer Samuel Stephenson.“The house is full of trash, feces, urine and a heavy odor of ammonia.”“The cats were in horrible condition with signs of in-breeding, with dead kittens inside and dead kittens outside on the front porch, which is what led us to charge the couple with aggravated animal cruelty charges,” said Catoosa County Animal Control Officer Matthew Trusley. “We asked Mr. Petty if there was any food for the animals, but we could not find anything inside other than empty food bags, and an unopened bag of food in a vehicle outside.”A concerned citizen called Catoosa County Animal Control on Monday to alert officers about multiple cats, some appearing emaciated, outside the Saunders Road home. Upon arrival, officers discovered the felines and what they describe as “deplorable” conditions inside the home. Some of the cats and kittens were taken to the Catoosa County Animal Shelter, but officers had to return early Tuesday in protective gear to remove additional cats in unsanitary conditions. Unfortunately, the recovered cats and kittens were euthanized because of their extremely poor physical condition.Animal Control Officers encourage anyone who knows about animals living in abusive, cruel or unsanitary conditions to call Catoosa County Animal Control at 706-935-2454. Officers also say that if someone is overwhelmed by unsanitary or hoarding living conditions, with animals that they cannot properly care for, then they can work with other county agencies to assist them.