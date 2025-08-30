Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, August 30, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,KEVIN LEBRON

9718 IMPERIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRIDGES,ISAC N

1901S.

WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CARRILLO PUERTO,DEYEMBERT YONA

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT#2404 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CHATMAN,ISAAC

2712 FLORIDA AVE JASPER, 35501

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLVIN,KALISAH JALANIAH

6574 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212144

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

COOLEY,MICHAEL J

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 312 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EDWARDS,ROBERT LEE

1519 RYAN ST APT 506 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GINN,ERNEST VERLANE

2514 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT

GINN,ERNEST VERLANE

2514 SHARRON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000 (WORTHLESS CHECK)

GONZALEZ-BRAVO,MARTIN RUSBEL

3111 MOSELEY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREEN,SHERMAN MICHAEL

1935 MCCONNELL SCHOOL LANE APT 41 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GRIFFIN,LAVONTA EUGENE

1804 WILCOX BLVD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

HAMPTON,MARQUEZ

5874 TALLENT COLLEGEDALE, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAYES,AMANDA MICHELLE

7607 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

HESS,PAULA PATTEN

2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

JACINTO-RAYMUNDO,OSCAR RODOLFO

2109 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JIMENEZ-GUZMAN,ANTONIO

7933 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JUAN PEDRO,MARVIN FRANCISCO

4212 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

KOLLER,JOSEPH WILLIAM

813 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

LAND,JESSE LEE

1010 MCCANN DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LYROCK,DANIEL MATTEW

214 MACKEREL ST WAVELAND, 39579

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MADDUX,MICHAEL ETHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37310

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

BURGLARY

MATTHEWS,KAMEL WILLIAM

3732 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MCLEARY,JAMES B

815 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433641

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MITCHELL,MARTEZ JAMAL

1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH A PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

MOHR,RYAN MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOREIRA RANGEL,RESLIN MATTOS

605 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

NELSON,KEASHA R

3353 IDELWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NEWMAN,PETER BOLIVER

4028 HONDER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

ODOM,JUSTIN KEON

2709 CITICO AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ODOM,JUSTIN KEON

2709 CITICO AVEAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PRICE,LINDSEY MARIE

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RICHIE,ANDREW EUGENE

7507 BANTHER RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SIMS,JUSTIN R

2687 WEST VALLEY RD. DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SULLIVAN,ATLANTA JEAN

10312 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

WOODRUFF,DANAYA S

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT


Here are the mug shots:

 

ADAMS, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRIDGES, ISAC N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CARRILLO PUERTO, DEYEMBERT YONAIKER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CHATMAN, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COOLEY, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GINN, ERNEST VERLANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
  • EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
  • EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
GONZALEZ-BRAVO, MARTIN RUSBEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/03/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREEN, SHERMAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMPTON, MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

HESS, PAULA PATTEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/18/1962
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JACINTO-RAYMUNDO, OSCAR RODOLFO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JIMENEZ-GUZMAN, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KOLLER, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LAND, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LYROCK, DANIEL MATTEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MADDUX, MICHAEL ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH A PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
MOREIRA RANGEL, RESLIN MATTOS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRICE, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMS, JUSTIN R
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
WOODRUFF, DANAYA S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



Latest Headlines
Tennessee Prep Football Scores: Week 2
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2025
PHOTOS: Silverdale Football At South Pittsburg
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/30/2025
Bradley Central Bounces Back, Downs Walker valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2025
East Hamilton Christens New Turf With Victory
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2025
Silverdale Shocks South Pittsburg In 10-0 Road Win
Silverdale Shocks South Pittsburg In 10-0 Road Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/30/2025
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2025
  • 8/30/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2025: more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/30/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,KEVIN ... more

Inmate Dies At Hamilton County Jail
  • 8/29/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified on Thursday of an inmate, who had been routinely treated for a prior chronic illness, going into cardiac arrest. He was identified ... more

Breaking News
Cybertip Leads To Arrest of Sequatchie County Man On Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 8/29/2025
Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Accident On Middle Valley Road Thursday Afternoon
  • 8/29/2025
2 Teenagers Arrested For Attempted Murder In Thursday Shooting On Market Street
  • 8/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2025
Police Say Victim In Brainerd Road Homicide Was Shot Multiple Times "Without Provocation"
Police Say Victim In Brainerd Road Homicide Was Shot Multiple Times "Without Provocation"
  • 8/28/2025
Opinion
It's Football Time
  • 8/29/2025
A Pocket Knife And The Howard/Brainerd Cancellation
  • 8/29/2025
Will Others Do What Works?
  • 8/29/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/29/2025
Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should
  • 8/27/2025
Sports
Collier's Three Hits Lead Lookouts Past Blue Wahoos 5-3
  • 8/29/2025
Chattanooga Soccer Secure 1-0 Road Win At Austin Peay
Chattanooga Soccer Secure 1-0 Road Win At Austin Peay
  • 8/29/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
  • 8/29/2025
Barnes Signs New Lifetime Contract
  • 8/29/2025
Troxell, Newman Combine To Capture Tennessee Women’s Four-Ball Crown
Troxell, Newman Combine To Capture Tennessee Women’s Four-Ball Crown
  • 8/28/2025
Happenings
Jerry Summers: Sam Divine No. 2- “S _ x”
Jerry Summers: Sam Divine No. 2- “S _ x”
  • 8/29/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About White Oak And DuPont Schools And America Band
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About White Oak And DuPont Schools And America Band
  • 8/27/2025
Profiles Of Valor: ENS Donald McPherson (USN) — The Last Ace
Profiles Of Valor: ENS Donald McPherson (USN) — The Last Ace
  • 8/29/2025
Wreaths Across Chattanooga At Several Food City Stores This Weekend
Wreaths Across Chattanooga At Several Food City Stores This Weekend
  • 8/29/2025
VIDEO: Signing Event On Beam At Erlanger Park
  • 8/27/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/29/2025
Lee University Theatre Announces Lineup For 2025-26 Season
Lee University Theatre Announces Lineup For 2025-26 Season
  • 8/29/2025
Chattanooga Boys Choir Host Community Sing Sept. 9
  • 8/28/2025
Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series Returns Beginning Sept. 7
Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series Returns Beginning Sept. 7
  • 8/27/2025
Area Songwriter Among Finalists In The 2025 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
  • 8/27/2025
Opinion
It's Football Time
  • 8/29/2025
A Pocket Knife And The Howard/Brainerd Cancellation
  • 8/29/2025
Will Others Do What Works?
  • 8/29/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
Disaster Assistance Available For Catoosa County; Opens Disaster Loan Outreach Center
  • 8/29/2025
Concord Hospitality Names Kelly Helton General Manager Of The Waymark Hotel, Opening Late This Year
Concord Hospitality Names Kelly Helton General Manager Of The Waymark Hotel, Opening Late This Year
  • 8/27/2025
New Yoga Studio Opens In Hixson
  • 8/26/2025
Real Estate
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises Expands Board Of Directors Adding 4 New Members
  • 8/28/2025
Motel 6 Property On Brainerd Road Sells For $5.2M
Motel 6 Property On Brainerd Road Sells For $5.2M
  • 8/28/2025
Ellis Gardner: How Pets Are Shaping Homebuying Decisions
  • 8/28/2025
Student Scene
Covenant College Welcomes Largest Freshman Class In History
Covenant College Welcomes Largest Freshman Class In History
  • 8/29/2025
Lee Alumna Laura Stilltrotter Named Tennessee Novice Teacher Of The Year
Lee Alumna Laura Stilltrotter Named Tennessee Novice Teacher Of The Year
  • 8/29/2025
Hamilton County Schools’ Reports Sustained Student Growth And Learning Gains
Hamilton County Schools’ Reports Sustained Student Growth And Learning Gains
  • 8/28/2025
Living Well
Ageless Adventure: Morning Pointe Invites Community To Celebrate Assisted Living Week
  • 8/29/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation and Material Handling Inc. Launch “Lifting Families. Building Futures”
  • 8/28/2025
CSMO Announces New Hand & Upper Extremity Surgeon
CSMO Announces New Hand & Upper Extremity Surgeon
  • 8/28/2025
Memories
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
  • 8/27/2025
South Pittsburg Historic Preservation Society To Hold Meeting Sept. 2
South Pittsburg Historic Preservation Society To Hold Meeting Sept. 2
  • 8/27/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
Outdoors
Red Bank Awarded Project Diabetes Grant Of $402,300 For New Multi-Use Trail System
Red Bank Awarded Project Diabetes Grant Of $402,300 For New Multi-Use Trail System
  • 8/29/2025
Individuals Identified From Reelfoot Spillway Surveillance Cameras
  • 8/28/2025
Trust for Public Land And Walker County Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail
  • 8/27/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Tourism Hits Record $1.8 Billion
Hamilton County Tourism Hits Record $1.8 Billion
  • 8/29/2025
"Cherokee People Don't Hide" New Exhibit On Display At Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center
"Cherokee People Don't Hide" New Exhibit On Display At Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center
  • 8/29/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Church
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Pastor Ernest Reid
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Pastor Ernest Reid
  • 8/29/2025
Bob Tamasy: Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, It's Off To Work We Go!
Bob Tamasy: Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, It's Off To Work We Go!
  • 8/29/2025
Comedy For Peace Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/28/2025
Obituaries
Brenda Ann Crabtree Smith
Brenda Ann Crabtree Smith
  • 8/29/2025
Edna Meeker Matthews
Edna Meeker Matthews
  • 8/29/2025
Tom Shoemate
Tom Shoemate
  • 8/29/2025
Government
CPD Announces Cadet Class 2025-1 Graduation Ceremony
  • 8/29/2025
Unattended Child Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/29/2025
Woman Found Lying In Parking Lot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/29/2025