Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRIDGES, ISAC N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|CARRILLO PUERTO, DEYEMBERT YONAIKER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|CHATMAN, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COOLEY, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GINN, ERNEST VERLANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- FORGERY
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- FORGERY
- EXPLOITATION OF AN ELDERLY ADULT
|
|GONZALEZ-BRAVO, MARTIN RUSBEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/03/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREEN, SHERMAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMPTON, MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|HESS, PAULA PATTEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/18/1962
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|JACINTO-RAYMUNDO, OSCAR RODOLFO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JIMENEZ-GUZMAN, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KOLLER, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAND, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LYROCK, DANIEL MATTEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MADDUX, MICHAEL ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH A PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
|
|MOREIRA RANGEL, RESLIN MATTOS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, JUSTIN R
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
|
|WOODRUFF, DANAYA S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|