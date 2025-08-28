Latest Headlines

Police Say Victim In Brainerd Road Homicide Was Shot Multiple Times "Without Provocation"

  • Thursday, August 28, 2025
Alex Juwan Stallion
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged a suspect in connection with an Aug. 17 homicide in the 3200 block of Brainerd Road.


Alex Juwan Stallion, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Montez Colvin, 29, was shot multiple times, and he died after being transported to the hospital.

Detectives found 10 spent 40 caliber shell casings and one 9mm shell casing at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim had just walked out of a nearby business when he was approached by Stallion. They said he was shot "without provocation."

The shooter fled on foot.

Police said video was located of the shooting as well as video that appears to show Stallion running from the scene holding a pistol in his right hand.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the CPD Fugitive Unit and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

