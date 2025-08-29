Latest Headlines

Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Accident On Middle Valley Road Thursday Afternoon

  • Friday, August 29, 2025
A man died in a single-vehicle accident at Middle Valley on Thursday afternoon.
 
At approximately 2:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies responded to the wreck in the 7000 block of Middle Valley Road.
 
Upon arrival, deputies found the driver, Oral David Helton, unresponsive and initiated CPR. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Mr. Helton was pronounced deceased at the scene.
 
Preliminary evidence indicates the vehicle drifted off the road and down the steep embankment, causing it to roll over.
 
The investigation is being conducted by the HCSO Traffic Unit and remains ongoing. 
Latest Headlines
CPD Announces Cadet Class 2025-1 Graduation Ceremony
  • Government
  • 8/29/2025
Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Accident On Middle Valley Road Thursday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2025
Chattanooga Men's Golf Team Releases 2025-26 Schedule
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2025
Mitchell, King Lead Mocs At Tennessee Cross Country Invitational
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2025
Chattanooga Soccer Secure 1-0 Road Win At Austin Peay
Chattanooga Soccer Secure 1-0 Road Win At Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2025
Who Will Be 1st Fans For 1st Lookouts Game At Erlanger Park?
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2025
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2025
  • 8/30/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2025: more

Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Accident On Middle Valley Road Thursday Afternoon
  • 8/29/2025

A man died in a single-vehicle accident at Middle Valley on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 2:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies responded to the wreck in the ... more

2 Teenagers Arrested For Attempted Murder In Thursday Shooting On Market Street
  • 8/29/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested an 18-year old and a 16-year old in connection with a shooting on Thursday in the 2800 block of Market Street. Around 8:56 a.m., officers responded ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2025
Police Say Victim In Brainerd Road Homicide Was Shot Multiple Times "Without Provocation"
Police Say Victim In Brainerd Road Homicide Was Shot Multiple Times "Without Provocation"
  • 8/28/2025
PHOTOS: Terry Knowles Is Sworn In As Chattanooga Fire Chief
PHOTOS: Terry Knowles Is Sworn In As Chattanooga Fire Chief
  • 8/28/2025
Atlanta Journal Constitution To Go Digital Only At End Of Year
  • 8/28/2025
Rhea County Sets Low Property Tax Rate
  • 8/28/2025
Opinion
It's Football Time
  • 8/29/2025
A Pocket Knife And The Howard/Brainerd Cancellation
  • 8/29/2025
Will Others Do What Works?
  • 8/29/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/29/2025
Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should
  • 8/27/2025
Sports
Collier's Three Hits Lead Lookouts Past Blue Wahoos 5-3
  • 8/29/2025
Chattanooga Soccer Secure 1-0 Road Win At Austin Peay
Chattanooga Soccer Secure 1-0 Road Win At Austin Peay
  • 8/29/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
  • 8/29/2025
Barnes Signs New Lifetime Contract
  • 8/29/2025
Troxell, Newman Combine To Capture Tennessee Women’s Four-Ball Crown
Troxell, Newman Combine To Capture Tennessee Women’s Four-Ball Crown
  • 8/28/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About White Oak And DuPont Schools And America Band
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About White Oak And DuPont Schools And America Band
  • 8/27/2025
Chattanooga DAR Chapter Hosts American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit At The Chattanooga Public Library Sept. 15-24
Chattanooga DAR Chapter Hosts American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit At The Chattanooga Public Library Sept. 15-24
  • 8/27/2025
Jerry Summers: Test Was The Best
Jerry Summers: Test Was The Best
  • 8/26/2025
Wreaths Across Chattanooga At Several Food City Stores This Weekend
Wreaths Across Chattanooga At Several Food City Stores This Weekend
  • 8/29/2025
VIDEO: Signing Event On Beam At Erlanger Park
  • 8/27/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/29/2025
Lee University Theatre Announces Lineup For 2025-26 Season
Lee University Theatre Announces Lineup For 2025-26 Season
  • 8/29/2025
Chattanooga Boys Choir Host Community Sing Sept. 9
  • 8/28/2025
Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series Returns Beginning Sept. 7
Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series Returns Beginning Sept. 7
  • 8/27/2025
Area Songwriter Among Finalists In The 2025 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
  • 8/27/2025
Opinion
It's Football Time
  • 8/29/2025
A Pocket Knife And The Howard/Brainerd Cancellation
  • 8/29/2025
Will Others Do What Works?
  • 8/29/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
Concord Hospitality Names Kelly Helton General Manager Of The Waymark Hotel, Opening Late This Year
Concord Hospitality Names Kelly Helton General Manager Of The Waymark Hotel, Opening Late This Year
  • 8/27/2025
New Yoga Studio Opens In Hixson
  • 8/26/2025
Chase Continues Tennessee Expansion With New Chattanooga Branch
Chase Continues Tennessee Expansion With New Chattanooga Branch
  • 8/27/2025
Real Estate
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises Expands Board Of Directors Adding 4 New Members
  • 8/28/2025
Motel 6 Property On Brainerd Road Sells For $5.2M
Motel 6 Property On Brainerd Road Sells For $5.2M
  • 8/28/2025
Ellis Gardner: How Pets Are Shaping Homebuying Decisions
  • 8/28/2025
Student Scene
Covenant College Welcomes Largest Freshman Class In History
Covenant College Welcomes Largest Freshman Class In History
  • 8/29/2025
Hamilton County Schools’ Reports Sustained Student Growth And Learning Gains
Hamilton County Schools’ Reports Sustained Student Growth And Learning Gains
  • 8/28/2025
Lee University’s CELL Program Opens Registration For Fall 2025 Classes
Lee University’s CELL Program Opens Registration For Fall 2025 Classes
  • 8/28/2025
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation and Material Handling Inc. Launch “Lifting Families. Building Futures”
  • 8/28/2025
CSMO Announces New Hand & Upper Extremity Surgeon
CSMO Announces New Hand & Upper Extremity Surgeon
  • 8/28/2025
Community Walk To End Alzheimer’s Brings Hope And Unity In Calhoun
Community Walk To End Alzheimer’s Brings Hope And Unity In Calhoun
  • 8/27/2025
Memories
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
  • 8/27/2025
South Pittsburg Historic Preservation Society To Hold Meeting Sept. 2
South Pittsburg Historic Preservation Society To Hold Meeting Sept. 2
  • 8/27/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
Outdoors
Individuals Identified From Reelfoot Spillway Surveillance Cameras
  • 8/28/2025
Trust for Public Land And Walker County Break Ground On Battlefield Connector Trail
  • 8/27/2025
Soddy Daisy Family Offering Homestead Tours On Farm With Over 50 Animals
Soddy Daisy Family Offering Homestead Tours On Farm With Over 50 Animals
  • 8/26/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Tourism Hits Record $1.8 Billion
Hamilton County Tourism Hits Record $1.8 Billion
  • 8/29/2025
"Cherokee People Don't Hide" New Exhibit On Display At Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center
"Cherokee People Don't Hide" New Exhibit On Display At Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center
  • 8/29/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Church
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Pastor Ernest Reid
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Pastor Ernest Reid
  • 8/29/2025
Bob Tamasy: Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, It's Off To Work We Go!
Bob Tamasy: Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, It's Off To Work We Go!
  • 8/29/2025
Comedy For Peace Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/28/2025
Obituaries
Brenda Ann Crabtree Smith
Brenda Ann Crabtree Smith
  • 8/29/2025
Edna Meeker Matthews
Edna Meeker Matthews
  • 8/29/2025
Tom Shoemate
Tom Shoemate
  • 8/29/2025
Government
Chattanooga Dept. Of Public Works Unveils New Eco-Friendly Fleet
  • 8/28/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 8/28/2025
Woman Found Lying In Parking Lot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/29/2025