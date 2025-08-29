Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Accident On Middle Valley Road Thursday Afternoon

A man died in a single-vehicle accident at Middle Valley on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies responded to the wreck in the 7000 block of Middle Valley Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the driver, Oral David Helton, unresponsive and initiated CPR. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Mr. Helton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary evidence indicates the vehicle drifted off the road and down the steep embankment, causing it to roll over.

The investigation is being conducted by the HCSO Traffic Unit and remains ongoing.