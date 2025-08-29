Cybertip Leads To Arrest of Sequatchie County Man On Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

A TBI investigation involving agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Sequatchie County man, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May, TBI agents began investigating a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material (CSAM). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Richard Cooper, 72, uploaded CSAM onto Microsoft’s Bing Image Service.



This week, as a result of the investigation, TBI agents, the Dunlap Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the FBI executed a search warrant at Cooper’s residence.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.Cooper was booked into the Sequatchie County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.