Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABERNATHY,DESTINY PATRICE
120 WOLFE STREET APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
ALFORD,ZY ANNE O
4512 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ALUMBAUGH,CAMERON JEREMY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AVILA ESPINOZA,LUIS ANGEL
1006 DELLWOOD LN MEMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Other
Charges:
BALES,JUSTIN TAYLOR
13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BISHOP,TANNER CHASE
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUSH,ASHLEY LYNN
3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212029
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUTCHEE,JANESIA NESHIA
5052 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
CARTER,MALIK
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COUTURE,DENIS CLAUDE
4721 WHITMIRE LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CUNNINGHAM,SHERRY MICHELLE
1707B RUBIO ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.
GA)
DEAN S,DANIELLE ELISE
414 RINGOLD ROAD APT 6A EASTROIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DEMERRITT,RICHARD THOMAS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLANAGAN,JUSTIN TYLER
4937 WAVERLY CT. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FOSTER,ASHLEY ELIZABETH
8637 SUMMIT PEAKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
GEDAMU,ZIV
2121 EL PASEO ST APT 1801 HOUSTON, 77054
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOODE,JAMES EDWARD
11407 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HAGGARD,JALIJUAN LEBRON
208 HAWKINS OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HOPPER,WAYNE LYNN
195 CLEM LOW RD CAROLTON, 30116
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JACKSON,JASMINE TREMEL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JERNIGAN,JOHN MICHAEL
4926 VINCENT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON,CLIFFORD DALE
216 TUNNEL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GO)
JONES,BRAD LEE WAYNE
1115 SOUTH CREST ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
KEELING,JEFFREY LYNN
906 OLD LOWER MILL RD BOUND CREEK, 37343
Age at Arrest:
71 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING,JARED LEVITICUS
5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING,JARED LEVITICUS
5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
KITTLE,SARAH NICOLE
3400 FRAWLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LAUREDALE,WILLIS GRANT
350 E AVE CHATTANOOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCARTHY,MOLLY ANN
722 E REELFOOT AVE UNION CITY, 38261
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCGLAMERY,COLLEN LEE
14 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKEVIE,JANECIA
2300 WILSON ST. APT 2L CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOORER,MARCUS LAMOUNT
1104 VANNOY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORAN,EDUARDO BENITEZ
3359 BLACK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LI
OKELLY,ALEXANDER DEUNTA
4700 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
PERRY,JESSICA LEANN
44 MOON STREET ROSSVILLE, 37403
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILUR TO APPEAR)
REECE BALES,JONATHAN EDMOND
10404 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICKS,TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Other
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDELL,ANGIE
14501 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
SANFORD,BRANDON OMARION
1904 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SHAFER,JENNIFER ANNE
1348 FRANCESCA DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEGLE,MICHAEL RAY
10423 BLUFFVIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALLION,ALEX JAWUN
HIXSON, 373434896
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
SWANSON,MARQUEITA MICHELLE
1205 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THURMAN,MICHAEL H
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THURMAN,MICHAEL H
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER,BOBBY RAY
SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRITICAL INFRASTRURE VANDA
USHER,MAURICE SCOTT
2501 MARKET STREET APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
USHER,MAURICE SCOTT
2501 MARKET STREET APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VILLASENOR,JOSE CARLOS
6825 NORTH SIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEST,ALISHA NICOLE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1014 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEST,TRACIE SMITH
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1014 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILEY,STEVONTAE D
3109 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WILKERSON,GUY LEDEAN
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YOTHER,KAITLYN LOUISE
1507 CARWHEEL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
