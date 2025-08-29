Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 29, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERNATHY,DESTINY PATRICE

120 WOLFE STREET APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

ALFORD,ZY ANNE O

4512 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ALUMBAUGH,CAMERON JEREMY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AVILA ESPINOZA,LUIS ANGEL

1006 DELLWOOD LN MEMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Other

Charges:

BALES,JUSTIN TAYLOR

13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BISHOP,TANNER CHASE

4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BUSH,ASHLEY LYNN

3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212029

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BUTCHEE,JANESIA NESHIA

5052 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

CARTER,MALIK

4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COUTURE,DENIS CLAUDE

4721 WHITMIRE LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

CUNNINGHAM,SHERRY MICHELLE

1707B RUBIO ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.

GA)

DEAN S,DANIELLE ELISE

414 RINGOLD ROAD APT 6A EASTROIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DEMERRITT,RICHARD THOMAS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FLANAGAN,JUSTIN TYLER

4937 WAVERLY CT. OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FOSTER,ASHLEY ELIZABETH

8637 SUMMIT PEAKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

GEDAMU,ZIV

2121 EL PASEO ST APT 1801 HOUSTON, 77054

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOODE,JAMES EDWARD

11407 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HAGGARD,JALIJUAN LEBRON

208 HAWKINS OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HOPPER,WAYNE LYNN

195 CLEM LOW RD CAROLTON, 30116

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JACKSON,JASMINE TREMEL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JERNIGAN,JOHN MICHAEL

4926 VINCENT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON,CLIFFORD DALE

216 TUNNEL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GO)

JONES,BRAD LEE WAYNE

1115 SOUTH CREST ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

KEELING,JEFFREY LYNN

906 OLD LOWER MILL RD BOUND CREEK, 37343

Age at Arrest:

71 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KING,JARED LEVITICUS

5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KING,JARED LEVITICUS

5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

KITTLE,SARAH NICOLE

3400 FRAWLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LAUREDALE,WILLIS GRANT

350 E AVE CHATTANOOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCARTHY,MOLLY ANN

722 E REELFOOT AVE UNION CITY, 38261

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCGLAMERY,COLLEN LEE

14 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKEVIE,JANECIA

2300 WILSON ST. APT 2L CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOORER,MARCUS LAMOUNT

1104 VANNOY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORAN,EDUARDO BENITEZ

3359 BLACK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LI

OKELLY,ALEXANDER DEUNTA

4700 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

PERRY,JESSICA LEANN

44 MOON STREET ROSSVILLE, 37403

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILUR TO APPEAR)

REECE BALES,JONATHAN EDMOND

10404 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICKS,TIMOTHY TYREE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Other

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDELL,ANGIE

14501 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

SANFORD,BRANDON OMARION

1904 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SHAFER,JENNIFER ANNE

1348 FRANCESCA DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37402

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEGLE,MICHAEL RAY

10423 BLUFFVIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALLION,ALEX JAWUN

HIXSON, 373434896

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

SWANSON,MARQUEITA MICHELLE

1205 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THURMAN,MICHAEL H

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THURMAN,MICHAEL H

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER,BOBBY RAY

SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRITICAL INFRASTRURE VANDA

USHER,MAURICE SCOTT

2501 MARKET STREET APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

USHER,MAURICE SCOTT

2501 MARKET STREET APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VILLASENOR,JOSE CARLOS

6825 NORTH SIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEST,ALISHA NICOLE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1014 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WEST,TRACIE SMITH

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1014 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILEY,STEVONTAE D

3109 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

WILKERSON,GUY LEDEAN

2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YOTHER,KAITLYN LOUISE

1507 CARWHEEL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37343

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT


