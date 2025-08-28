Man, 27, Arrested In Connection With Homicide On Brainerd Road on Aug. 17

Alex Juwan Stallion
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged a suspect in connection with the Aug. 17the homicide in the 3200 block of Brainerd Road.
Alex Juwan Stallion, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the CPD Fugitive Unit and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.
This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.