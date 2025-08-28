BONNER, RUDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 02/15/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUSH, TYELL DONAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CANTRELL, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/15/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER, DEMETRIUS LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/31/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLAY BURTON, SAVANNAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/30/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

