Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BELL,KRISTOPHER LABRON
7664 WALNUT HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY***ACCIDENT MUST APPEAR***
BONNER,RUDOLPH
1911 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUSH,TYELL DONAY
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CANTRELL,ROBERT
314 4TH STREET APT B4 MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER,DEMETRIUS LAMONTE
3402 PLUMWOOD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS,BRANDON STEPHEN
16029 PROVIDENCE RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLAY BURTON,SAVANNAH NICOLE
7906 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIRBANKS,ZANE ISAAC
5403 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS,LAKYIA SHARDAI
2253 E 25TH ST APT 197 EAST LAKE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HUNTER,JERMEL DEWAYNE
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
KLETSCHKA,DAKOTA SKYE
2617 GABLE BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED
DUI 2ND
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF SCHEDULE I
LAWRENCE,KASEN TYREE
219 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDONALD,MICHAEL RYAN
139 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MICHAELS,KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
MOONEYHAM,HAYDEN ANDREW
210 BEECH ST Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MOORE,TAMMY SUE
115 MANUAL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
MORRIS,KEYANA NECHELLE
4905 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OLIVER,KIMBERLY DANAY
4051 GLENCO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEDRO JUAN,FRANCISO
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PETTIT,MARC ANTHONY
121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
PIGG,MATTHEW GRAYSON
2295 SHADY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PITMON,DESHAWN LABRON
4310 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PORCAYO-LOPEZ,BERTIN
,
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PULLEY,MISTY LYNN
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD ROOM#129 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUINN,SIDNEY GABRIEL
2412 LAKESITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAY,DAVID LEBRON
4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGAN,KEVIN MARK
94 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
ROBINSON,JAYLA MONIQUE
4024 S TERRACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBLERO-ROBLERO,KEYLI
2411 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RONKARTZ,NICHOLAS AARON
18 SHERIDAN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SANDERS,COREY DORRELL
1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SHEPHERD,AUSTIN LEE
3204 REDDING RD APT 126 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH,JOSHUA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SOUTHERS,RODNEY KEN
273 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPARKS,JUDAH BENJAMIN
1809 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
STONE,JOSHUA ERNEST
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THURMAN,CHRISTOPHER KEVIN
5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
TURNER,CAMRYN LEE
2703 TAYLOR ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VINCENT,NOAH WILLIAM
7064 HOMESTED CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALLACE,AARON
1547 BURNS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WARE,NOAH TIMOTHY
742 DIAMOND RIDGE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILCOX,ADAM CORY
94 CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30707
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
Here are the mug shots:
