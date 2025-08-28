Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 28, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL,KRISTOPHER LABRON

7664 WALNUT HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY***ACCIDENT MUST APPEAR***

BONNER,RUDOLPH

1911 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUSH,TYELL DONAY

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CANTRELL,ROBERT

314 4TH STREET APT B4 MONTEAGLE, 37356

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER,DEMETRIUS LAMONTE

3402 PLUMWOOD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS,BRANDON STEPHEN

16029 PROVIDENCE RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLAY BURTON,SAVANNAH NICOLE

7906 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIRBANKS,ZANE ISAAC

5403 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS,LAKYIA SHARDAI

2253 E 25TH ST APT 197 EAST LAKE COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HUNTER,JERMEL DEWAYNE

802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

KLETSCHKA,DAKOTA SKYE

2617 GABLE BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED

DUI 2ND

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF SCHEDULE I

LAWRENCE,KASEN TYREE

219 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDONALD,MICHAEL RYAN

139 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MICHAELS,KELLY LEIGH-ANNE

4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

MOONEYHAM,HAYDEN ANDREW

210 BEECH ST Rossville, 30741

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MOORE,TAMMY SUE

115 MANUAL RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

MORRIS,KEYANA NECHELLE

4905 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OLIVER,KIMBERLY DANAY

4051 GLENCO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEDRO JUAN,FRANCISO

1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PETTIT,MARC ANTHONY

121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

PIGG,MATTHEW GRAYSON

2295 SHADY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PITMON,DESHAWN LABRON

4310 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PORCAYO-LOPEZ,BERTIN

,

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PULLEY,MISTY LYNN

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD ROOM#129 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

QUINN,SIDNEY GABRIEL

2412 LAKESITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY,DAVID LEBRON

4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGAN,KEVIN MARK

94 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)

ROBINSON,JAYLA MONIQUE

4024 S TERRACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROBLERO-ROBLERO,KEYLI

2411 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RONKARTZ,NICHOLAS AARON

18 SHERIDAN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SANDERS,COREY DORRELL

1132 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SHEPHERD,AUSTIN LEE

3204 REDDING RD APT 126 REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH,JOSHUA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SOUTHERS,RODNEY KEN

273 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPARKS,JUDAH BENJAMIN

1809 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

STONE,JOSHUA ERNEST

8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THURMAN,CHRISTOPHER KEVIN

5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

TURNER,CAMRYN LEE

2703 TAYLOR ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VINCENT,NOAH WILLIAM

7064 HOMESTED CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALLACE,AARON

1547 BURNS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WARE,NOAH TIMOTHY

742 DIAMOND RIDGE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILCOX,ADAM CORY

94 CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30707

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

 

Here are the mug shots:

 

BONNER, RUDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/15/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUSH, TYELL DONAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CANTRELL, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER, DEMETRIUS LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/31/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLAY BURTON, SAVANNAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOONEYHAM, HAYDEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/20/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MOORE, TAMMY SUE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
OLIVER, KIMBERLY DANAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEDRO JUAN, FRANCISO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
PITMON, DESHAWN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/01/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PULLEY, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUINN, SIDNEY GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REGAN, KEVIN MARK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/04/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
ROBINSON, JAYLA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBLERO-ROBLERO, KEYLI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RONKARTZ, NICHOLAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SANDERS, COREY DORRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SHEPHERD, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPARKS, JUDAH BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
TURNER, CAMRYN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WALLACE, AARON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/02/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WARE, NOAH TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/27/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILCOX, ADAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



