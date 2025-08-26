Joint FBI–Collegedale Operation Leads To 11 Human Trafficking Arrests

The Collegedale Police Department, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Human Trafficking Task Force, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a human trafficking operation on Thursday, as part of the FBI’s nationwide initiative, Operation Enduring Justice. This coordinated effort focused on identifying and apprehending individuals seeking to exploit minors and on rescuing victims of trafficking. As a result of the operation, eleven individuals were arrested in Collegedale and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. Eight of those arrests involved suspects attempting to engage in sexual activity with children. Arrestees and charges: Monquel Deomiquce Hughes, Chattanooga — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony Emerald Starr House, Chattanooga — patronizing prostitution Crawford James Higdon, Chattanooga — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution Alejandro Lopez De La Cruz, Chattanooga — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution Juan Castillo Huerta, Ooltewah — patronizing prostitution, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia Smit Kanei Chaudhari, Chattanooga — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution Areal Ramos Reinoso, Chattanooga — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution Tiffany Marie Roberts,Chattanooga — patronizing prostitution, ossession of Schedule IV drug Andrew Shawn Hamer, Chattanooga — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia Mustafa Kamil Awda, Houston — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution

Christopher Jimenez Santana, Ringgold — solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution

The Collegedale Police Department extends its gratitude to the FBI and the TBI’s Human Trafficking Task Force for their expertise and collaboration. Their partnership was instrumental in ensuring the safety of the community and the success of this operation.

“This type of exploitation is one of the most heinous crimes in our society,” said Collegedale Police Chief Jack Sapp. “We will remain relentless in pursuing those who prey on children. Let this serve as a warning: if you attempt to harm the most vulnerable, we will find you, we will stop you, and you will face justice. Protecting children will always be one of this department’s highest priorities.”

This operation underscores the importance of cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement in dismantling trafficking networks and safeguarding children. Through Operation Restore Justice, agencies nationwide continue to reaffirm their shared commitment to protecting victims and holding predators accountable.

For more information about human trafficking and the TBI’s statewide efforts, visit www.ITHasToStop.com.

Anyone with information related to human trafficking is urged to contact the Collegedale Police Department at423-396-3133, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55TNHTH, or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.