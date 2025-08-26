Cleveland Celebrating Phenomenal Success Of Its Red Back Hymnal With Special Program

Cleveland, Tn., is getting an early start on celebrating the 75th anniversary of its surprisingly successful Red Back Hymnal.

The Cleveland-based Church of God in 1951 had named a three-man committee to select the most popular gospel songs to be compiled in a single book.

The task was assigned to Otis McCoy as editor and V.B. "Vep" Ellis and Zeno C. Tharp as assistant compilers.

It was ready for publication in November 1951 by Tennessee Music & Printing Company with 14,000 copies at $1.50 each. Those sold out in a hurry.

There was a second printing of 27,500, then a third of 50,000.

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander, who is one of the biggest fans of the Red Back Hymnal, said it has now sold over seven million copies - all printed at Cleveland (now by Pathway Press).

There are 429 old-time songs in the hymnal, which has 410 pages.

It was printed using the seven-shaped note format (shape notes), and is one of the few using that system.

The initial hymnals offered either a maroon or green cover. Maroon was the most popular.

The Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland has an exhibit featuring "the Red Back, America's best loved hymnal."

The special celebration will be Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Dixon Center, 1053 Church St., NE, in Cleveland.

Mr. Hullander will be emcee along with Danny Murray, director of the Lee Singers. Mr. Hullander holds Red Back Hymnal singings the third Sunday night of each month at 6 p.m. at the Hullander Farm, 10962 London Lane in Apison.

Also taking part will be Jeffrey Wells of Harrison, who captured 1st place in this year's Seniors Got Talent at Morning Pointe.

Others include The Shape Note Singers and Jack Clark.

Members of the families of Otis McCoy and V.B. "Vep" Ellis are also set to be present.

There will be free entry with a ticket, which can be secured by going to www.museumcenter.org/museum-events/