GALAVIZ COLMENARES, WISTON JOSE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARNER, JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HANNAH, KELSEY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCDANIEL, BETHANY SERAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

OWNBY, JEFFREY L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/25/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PENNINGTON, AMY RENEA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PILLOWS, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/17/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION