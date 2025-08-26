Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABLES,JAMIE SHAWN

3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVI

ARP,JACQUELYN CHEREE

2010 SIMRITE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

BEACH,JONATHAN DEWAYNE

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BLOCKER,CHARLES EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374161716

Age at Arrest:

72 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER,JALYSA NESCHELLE

506 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CHASE,JACOB CODY

8218 PIERPOINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DRAGG,KEVIN DEVON

207 LAWS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELDER,SHAKIA JAHSETT

1106 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FLOWERS,NICHOLAS COLE

1790 HOLCOLM RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FREEMAN,KENNETH DEWAYNE

1437 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GALAVIZ COLMENARES,WISTON JOSE

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 2402 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARNER,JEFFERY

3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HANNAH,KELSEY LEANN

289 DENNIS RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HERKLEY,BRUCE GREGORY

202 N SWEET BRAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MCCLENDON,JUSTIN VAN

HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCDANIEL,BETHANY SERAY

15465 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

OWNBY,JEFFREY L

349 MELBDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 307072725

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEGUERO,DENNIS

756 CREEK ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PENNINGTON,AMY RENEA

71 CUTLESS LN DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PILLOWS,REGINALD

6215 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

PITTMAN,JANEA NICOLE

2730 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

REGALADO SUAZO,JOSE ALBERTO

11316 WHISTLER DR INDIANAPOLIS, 46229

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROGERS,BOBBY JOE

295 LINDA LAND ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SISSON,CHAD ALLEN

102 POLO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SIVLEY,RICHARD ALLEN

1321 HIGHLAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SMITH,JUSTICE DOMINQUE

909 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STRICKLAND,ERIC JERIEL

164 SHOWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR,MARQUEL KEON

317 LONG WOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VALRAMANI,VAIRLAKSHMI

2318 TOURMANENT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WASHBURN,CHAD

9254 HOMEWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE 62/45

WEST,KENNESHA MARSHAY

7255 LEE HWY APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WOODS,TERRANCE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

 

Here are the mug shots:

 

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVI
ARP, JACQUELYN CHEREE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEACH, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 06/20/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER, JALYSA NESCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHASE, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DRAGG, KEVIN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELDER, SHAKIA JAHSETT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLOWERS, NICHOLAS COLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

GALAVIZ COLMENARES, WISTON JOSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARNER, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HANNAH, KELSEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDANIEL, BETHANY SERAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
OWNBY, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PENNINGTON, AMY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PILLOWS, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/17/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
REGALADO SUAZO, JOSE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/17/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROGERS, DANNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
SIVLEY, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JUSTICE DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STRICKLAND, ERIC JERIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, MARQUEL KEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALRAMANI, VAIRLAKSHMI
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WASHBURN, CHAD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE 62/45
WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WOODS, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



Latest Headlines
Heupel, #24/18 Vols Begin Game Week Prep For Season Opener Against Syracuse
  • Sports
  • 8/26/2025
PHOTOS: East Hamilton At Notre Dame Volleyball
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/26/2025
Notre Dame Volleyball Defeats East Hamilton In Straight Sets
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2025
CSLA Dominates Walker Valley Volleyball
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2025
McCallie Golfers Claim Hurricane invitational Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABLES,JAMIE ... more

Mom Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse Involving Own Daughter Following Incident At CGLA
Mom Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse Involving Own Daughter Following Incident At CGLA
  • 8/25/2025

A parent at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy has been charged with striking her own child with her vehicle in the school parking lot. Misty Sue Coleman was arrested for aggravated child ... more

Rhea County Commissioner Tommy Ballard Dies Saturday
Rhea County Commissioner Tommy Ballard Dies Saturday
  • 8/25/2025

Thomas “Tommy” Ballard, Rhea County Commissioner for the Seventh District, passed away Saturday. He has been commissioner since the 2022 election. It was his first term. A lifelong resident ... more

Breaking News
Man Charged In Dayton Wreck That Killed 2 Buddies Opts To Go To Trial
Man Charged In Dayton Wreck That Killed 2 Buddies Opts To Go To Trial
  • 8/25/2025
Madisonville Woman, 35, Struck And Killed By Train In Dayton
  • 8/25/2025
Chip Baker Announces Re-Election Bid For Hamilton County Commission
Chip Baker Announces Re-Election Bid For Hamilton County Commission
  • 8/25/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 8/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/25/2025
Opinion
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
Thoughts And Prayers - And Response
  • 8/25/2025
Disappointed In Governors Committing National Guard Troops To Washington, D.C.
  • 8/25/2025
Another Round Of City Hall Nonsense
  • 8/24/2025
Sports
Heupel, #24/18 Vols Begin Game Week Prep For Season Opener Against Syracuse
  • 8/26/2025
Mocs Football Preparing For Opener At Memphis Saturday
  • 8/25/2025
Steven Mann Advances In U.S. Senior Amateur With Convincing Win
Steven Mann Advances In U.S. Senior Amateur With Convincing Win
  • 8/25/2025
Crowded Leaderboard After First Day Of Tennessee Mid-Amateur
Crowded Leaderboard After First Day Of Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 8/25/2025
Lookouts Drop Fourth Straight To Shuckers
  • 8/25/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Learning From The Grands
Life With Ferris: Learning From The Grands
  • 8/25/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews David Wade
  • 8/25/2025
Swearing In For New Fire Chief Is Thursday
  • 8/25/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/25/2025
Charles Siskin: I Think I'll Pass On The Old Folks Trip To Vegas
  • 8/24/2025
Entertainment
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
  • 8/25/2025
CSO Opening Night Set For Sept. 11
  • 8/21/2025
Acclaimed Jewish Musician Gives Free Concert Sept. 7
  • 8/20/2025
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
  • 8/21/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Opinion
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
Thoughts And Prayers - And Response
  • 8/25/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/25/2025
Chattanooga Company ModWash Opens 2nd Greenville, SC Location
  • 8/23/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/25/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: Understanding VA Loans - A Powerful Tool For Homeownership
  • 8/21/2025
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
  • 8/21/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Open Fall Art Season With Faculty Exhibit By Jordan Holt
Lee University To Open Fall Art Season With Faculty Exhibit By Jordan Holt
  • 8/25/2025
McCallie Senior Joshua Kim Makes Research Mark On World Stage
McCallie Senior Joshua Kim Makes Research Mark On World Stage
  • 8/25/2025
Lee University Welcomes New Faculty For The Fall
Lee University Welcomes New Faculty For The Fall
  • 8/25/2025
Living Well
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
  • 8/25/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Morning Pointe’s Parker Wins Statewide Award
  • 8/23/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
  • 8/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Recovered On Melton Hill Lake
  • 8/22/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Rescheduled For Aug. 27
  • 8/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Historic Weston, Missouri
Historic Weston, Missouri
  • 8/24/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
  • 8/26/2025
Wealth Building Expert To Give Seminar At Olivet Baptist Church
  • 8/24/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
Obituaries
Jeffery Wilson
Jeffery Wilson
  • 8/25/2025
Patsy Lee Landers Thornton
  • 8/25/2025
James Frank Shell
James Frank Shell
  • 8/25/2025
Government
Red Bank Awards $50,000 In Micro-Grants To Local Nonprofits
  • 8/25/2025
City Of Soddy Daisy Launches Shade & Play Initiative
  • 8/25/2025
TDOT Announces No Lane Closures For Labor Day Holiday
  • 8/25/2025