Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABLES,JAMIE SHAWN
3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES PROVI
ARP,JACQUELYN CHEREE
2010 SIMRITE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BEACH,JONATHAN DEWAYNE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BLOCKER,CHARLES EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374161716
Age at Arrest:
72 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER,JALYSA NESCHELLE
506 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHASE,JACOB CODY
8218 PIERPOINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DRAGG,KEVIN DEVON
207 LAWS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELDER,SHAKIA JAHSETT
1106 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLOWERS,NICHOLAS COLE
1790 HOLCOLM RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FREEMAN,KENNETH DEWAYNE
1437 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GALAVIZ COLMENARES,WISTON JOSE
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 2402 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARNER,JEFFERY
3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HANNAH,KELSEY LEANN
289 DENNIS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HERKLEY,BRUCE GREGORY
202 N SWEET BRAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCCLENDON,JUSTIN VAN
HOMELESS ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDANIEL,BETHANY SERAY
15465 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
OWNBY,JEFFREY L
349 MELBDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 307072725
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEGUERO,DENNIS
756 CREEK ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PENNINGTON,AMY RENEA
71 CUTLESS LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PILLOWS,REGINALD
6215 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
PITTMAN,JANEA NICOLE
2730 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
REGALADO SUAZO,JOSE ALBERTO
11316 WHISTLER DR INDIANAPOLIS, 46229
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROGERS,BOBBY JOE
295 LINDA LAND ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SISSON,CHAD ALLEN
102 POLO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SIVLEY,RICHARD ALLEN
1321 HIGHLAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,JUSTICE DOMINQUE
909 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STRICKLAND,ERIC JERIEL
164 SHOWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR,MARQUEL KEON
317 LONG WOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALRAMANI,VAIRLAKSHMI
2318 TOURMANENT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WASHBURN,CHAD
9254 HOMEWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE 62/45
WEST,KENNESHA MARSHAY
7255 LEE HWY APT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WOODS,TERRANCE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
