CNE Might Build Housing For County School Employees, 1st Responders At W. 40th Street Site

  • Monday, August 25, 2025

County School Supt. Justin Robertson said Monday that Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) may build housing for county school employees on school property.

The initial location for a 70-unit project would be the county schools' W. 40th Street property across from the Forest Hills Cemetery in St. Elmo. It is the old Lookout Junior High School.

There is land around the old brick school, including a section designated as Ben Miller Park. 

Supt. Robertson said CNE "struggles to find land" for its projects, and a benefit for county school employees would be housing at reduced rates.

He said teachers might make too much to qualify for the units at W. 40th, but some other county school employees would, such as cafeteria workers. 

Rates might be $950 a month for a one-bedroom, $1,450 for a two-bedroom and $1,950 for a three-bedroom, it was stated.

Supt. Robertson said CNE just wants to recoup the cost of the construction.

He said the county schools would lease property to CNE where the homes would be built.

Supt. Robertson said he has discussed the idea with the county mayor and mayor. He said first responders might also be eligible for the units.

He said the school itself might eventually be renovated for apartment units. 

 

Mom Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse Involving Own Daughter Following Incident At CGLA
Rhea County Commissioner Tommy Ballard Dies Saturday
Man Charged In Dayton Wreck That Killed 2 Buddies Opts To Go To Trial
Chip Baker Announces Re-Election Bid For Hamilton County Commission
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
Steven Mann Advances In U.S. Senior Amateur With Convincing Win
Crowded Leaderboard After First Day Of Tennessee Mid-Amateur
Life With Ferris: Learning From The Grands
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
Lee University's Wei To Present Beethoven's Piano Sonatas
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%, Former City Finance Director Says
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
Lee University To Open Fall Art Season With Faculty Exhibit By Jordan Holt
McCallie Senior Joshua Kim Makes Research Mark On World Stage
Lee University Welcomes New Faculty For The Fall
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World's Largest EM Conference
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Historic Weston, Missouri
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
Jeffery Wilson
James Frank Shell
