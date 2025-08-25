CNE Might Build Housing For County School Employees, 1st Responders At W. 40th Street Site

County School Supt. Justin Robertson said Monday that Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) may build housing for county school employees on school property.

The initial location for a 70-unit project would be the county schools' W. 40th Street property across from the Forest Hills Cemetery in St. Elmo. It is the old Lookout Junior High School.

There is land around the old brick school, including a section designated as Ben Miller Park.

Supt. Robertson said CNE "struggles to find land" for its projects, and a benefit for county school employees would be housing at reduced rates.

He said teachers might make too much to qualify for the units at W. 40th, but some other county school employees would, such as cafeteria workers.

Rates might be $950 a month for a one-bedroom, $1,450 for a two-bedroom and $1,950 for a three-bedroom, it was stated.

Supt. Robertson said CNE just wants to recoup the cost of the construction.

He said the county schools would lease property to CNE where the homes would be built.

Supt. Robertson said he has discussed the idea with the county mayor and mayor. He said first responders might also be eligible for the units.

He said the school itself might eventually be renovated for apartment units.