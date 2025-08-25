Latest Headlines

County Schools Planning For Eventual Additions, Renovations At Thrasher, Orchard Knob Middle, Normal Park

  • Monday, August 25, 2025

With a host of county school building projects headed toward construction, county school officials are also readying plans for renovations and expansions to be funded by the next school bond issue.

School board members on Monday got an update on plans at Thrasher Elementary on Signal Mountain, Orchard Knob Middle, Normal Park and overcrowded schools in East Brainerd/Apison. This would be Phase 4 of the building program.

Justin Witt, director of maintenance and operations, said at Thrasher, where students are in four portable buildings, the plan includes increasing the cafeteria size and new construction to the rear of a 1990 addition. Parking and driveway needs are to be addressed.

At Orchard Knob Middle on N. Highland Park Avenue, Mr. Witt said there are four options. He said the plan "that makes the most sense to me" is a classroom addition at the site of the current E Lab, a new kitchen and cafeteria, putting classroom space at the site of the current kitchen and cafeteria, and demoing the whole front wing and building new office space and new classrooms.

Board member Jackie Thomas said of Orchard Knob Middle, "We need a brand new school. We deserve a new school like everybody else. For us, it's always renovating and patching." 

At Normal Park, the plan is to go to 1,000 students with a K-12 utilizing the two buildings. The Upper School would become 6-12 and the Lower School K-5. At the Upper School the parking would be increased and there would be a new gym and more classroom space. There would be a new addition at the Lower School, giving increased cafeteria space and new classrooms. 

Mr. Witt said there is discussion about use of an athletic field for Normal Park across the street and below CCA. Board member Ben Connor said another opportunity is the old Chattanooga High field and track.  

Mr. Connor said of Normal Park, "That community wants the old school. They want it to be old and beautiful. They want to keep their community rather than to be dispersed. They're excited that we are going to keep the old buildings and add to them."

Plans are to seek to determine if additions are possible at Westview Elementary, Apison Elementary and East Brainerd Elementary.

Officials said the next bond issue might be 3-4 years away.

Concerning other school projects that were in the first three approved phases, officials said an architect is examining the Gateway building that is planned for a Franklin-Roberts Gateway School. Mr. Witt said the big challenge has been separating areas of the building for school use considering the existing locations of the walls.

There was discussion about the earlier decision to rebuild Clifton Hills Elementary on the same site, with Chairman Joe Smith saying the execution of the plan considering the limited space out of the floodplain will be "a nightmare." Board member Jill Black said reviving that topic made her "angry," saying the community had made it clear they want to keep the school instead of moving to East Lake Academy or East Side. She said many Clifton Hills students walk to school, and moving the school away would limit parental involvement.

Supt. Justin Robertson said there has been a "plateauing" of rising student enrollment in that section. He said Clifton Hills has gone from 696 last year to 705 this year. East Lake has dropped from 631 to 603 and Eastside decreased from 513 to 494.

Officials said the eventual plan is to take Barger School in Brainerd offline and move the students to the Dalewood campus.

