Former Chattanooga Methodist Pastor Dies In Bicycle Accident In Alcoa

  • Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Rowland Buck
Rowland Buck
A Methodist pastor who graduated from Red Bank High School in 1982 and served churches in Chattanooga was killed on Tuesday while bicycling in Alcoa, Tn.

The Rev. Rowland Buck, 61, was serving as pastor of St. Mark’s Global Methodist Church in Louisville, Tn.

The Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to a call around 7:54 a.m. about a serious crash on East Hunt Road at North Wright Road.

After an investigation of the crash, it was found that an 18-wheeler tractor trailer and the cyclist were going the same direction before sideswiping and crashing, causing serious injury to the cyclist.
The cyclist was taken to UT Medical Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rev. Buck's late father, the Rev. Robert Harold Buck, was pastor at Red Bank United Methodist Church in the 1980s, and associate pastor there pre-retirement. 

Rowland Buck followed in his father's footsteps. His Chattanooga-area assignments were youth pastor at Christ United Methodist, 1990-1995; lead pastor at Burks United Methodist, 2012-2016; and lead pastor at Signal Crest United Methodist, 2016-2018. 

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sinda, for 38 years.

Rev. Buck had been at St. Mark's since 2019. He was described as an ordained elder in the Global Methodist Church with a rich history of community outreach and focused Bible studies.  

Rev. Todd Chancey, superintendent, sent out this notice: 

"Dear MidSouth Annual Conference of the Global Methodist Church,

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected death of Rev. Rowland Buck. Rowland was the pastor at St. Mark’s Global Methodist Church in Louisville, Tn. He was dean of the Cabinet of the MidSouth Annual Conference and the presiding elder of the Knoxville District in Tennessee.

"Rowland was on a morning bicycle ride, today August 26th, and was struck by a semi-truck. He was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. However, the medical team was unable to revive him and we were told he likely passed instantly at the scene. We will keep you all posted as preparations for his funeral develop and steps forward to support the many communities he cared for as an impactful leader for Christ.

"Please pray for his wife (Sinda), their family, and the church family at St. Mark’s."
