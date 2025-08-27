County Commissioners Upset On Handling Of Travel Funds Issue

Several County Commission members on Wednesday took County Auditor Chris McCollough to task for his handling of a ruling concerning commission travel reimbursement.

Commissioners were recently informed that they should not be getting reimbursed for driving from their homes to the courthouse for county business.

Not all commissioners have been filing for the reimbursements, but five commissioners were required to pay back some funds to the county.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley told Auditor McCollough "You owe us an apology." He said he began receiving calls Monday morning after a newspaper story saying he and other commissioners owed a total $9,602.

He said the auditor "should have given us an opportunity to clear our names" before going public.

The auditor said he did talk to commissioners, including Commissioner Shipley, earlier. He said the County Audit Committee met Tuesday, and a letter was going out about the issue based on that meeting.

Auditor McCollough said new guidelines and policies are being drawn up based on current IRS regulations, which he said changed in 2017.

County Finance Director Lee Brouner was asked how long commissioners had been able to get such travel reimbursement. He said at least 25 years.

Mr. Brouner said, "Historically, there has been travel reimbursement for commissioners."

Commissioner David Sharpe asked, "What initiated this?" The auditor said it was "part of a discretionary fund audit" and was not "based on a tip."

Commissioner Greg Beck said, "The Bible says if somebody does wrong, then go to them. If they are still doing wrong, then go back to them and take somebody with you."

Commissioner Chip Baker, who said he does not file for such reimbursement "because it's a pain in the butt," told the auditor, "Tell us if we're off base. Be kind. This could have been an easy fix if you had talked to all of us."

Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole said, "Be an auditor, not a traffic cop." He said he had repaid the funds in July. Commissioner Joe Graham said he also made a repayment.

County Attorney Janie Varnell said she researched the law and found that the Legislature authorized travel pay for legislators, but not for County Commission members.