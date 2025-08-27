Latest Headlines

New Indoor Sports Facility To Be Built At Howard School

  • Wednesday, August 27, 2025

A new multi-use indoor sports facility that can also be used for tournaments is planned at Howard School on the lawn near I-24.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the facility will be a major new asset for Howard students as well as boosting the county's ability to host outside tournaments.

He said, "We want to activate the facility nights and weekends."

Matt Foltz, director of county parks and recreation, said the plan is to have a 22,000 square foot facility. He said its dimensions may be 150-150 or 200-100, and it is meant for indoor soccer as well as other sports.

County Mayor Wamp said as part of the overall project that the old historic Howard gym will be torn down. He said, "It's in terrible disrepair."

Franklin Associates, a local architectural firm, has been selected for the project over two non-local finalists.

The county mayor said Franklin will also oversee other ongoing projects at Howard, including HVAC and chiller improvements, installation of a new security fence, and theater improvements.

County Mayor Wamp noted that during the earlier deliberations on the Erlanger Park that the county agreed to provide $10 million in Howard upgrades.

He said $2 million has already been spent on upgrades to the career and technical facility and in providing lights for the baseball and softball fields.

 

Latest Headlines
County Commissioners Upset On Handling Of Travel Funds Issue
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2025
New Indoor Sports Facility To Be Built At Howard School
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2025
Concurrent Grand Jury Heard Many Tough Cases, Impressed With Law Enforcement And DA
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Charges Brought After $4,800 Check Bounces - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Employee Charged After Concealing Merchandise - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Josh Heupel Earns Contract Extension Through January 2030
  • Sports
  • 8/27/2025
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2025
  • 8/30/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2025: more

Labor Group Urges City Council To Pass Resolution In Support Of Chattanooga VW Workers In Contract Talks
  • 8/27/2025

City Councilman Ron Elliott said he wants the county to pass a resolution in support of the United Auto Workers in their contract talks with Chattanooga Volkswagen. The resolution is expected ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY,COREY ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested For Shooting Incident On Lakewood Avenue; Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, And Firearm Confiscated
Man Arrested For Shooting Incident On Lakewood Avenue; Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, And Firearm Confiscated
  • 8/26/2025
City Council Votes 5-4 In Favor Of 38-Cent Property Tax Increase Sought By Mayor
  • 8/26/2025
Menlo Man Gets 17 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Trailer With 3 People Inside
Menlo Man Gets 17 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Trailer With 3 People Inside
  • 8/26/2025
Cleveland Celebrating Phenomenal Success Of Its Red Back Hymnal With Special Program
Cleveland Celebrating Phenomenal Success Of Its Red Back Hymnal With Special Program
  • 8/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga's Tax Tyranny vs. Hamilton County's Fiscal Fortitude: A Tale Of 2 Mayors - And Response
  • 8/26/2025
Free Speech And The National Guard
  • 8/26/2025
What Are We Paying For?
  • 8/26/2025
The Hypocrisy Of State-Run Gambling: Why Governments Target Small Operators While Running Lotteries
  • 8/26/2025
School Shootings And Mental Health Services
  • 8/26/2025
Sports
#24/18 Vols Ready For Season Opener
  • 8/27/2025
Ibarra's Blast Leads Lookouts To Comeback Win
  • 8/27/2025
Josh Heupel Earns Contract Extension Through January 2030
  • 8/27/2025
Mark Wiedmer: College Football Too Good (At Least For Now) To Turn Your Back On
Mark Wiedmer: College Football Too Good (At Least For Now) To Turn Your Back On
  • 8/26/2025
Greer Leads By 3 Entering Final Round Of Tennessee Mid-Am
Greer Leads By 3 Entering Final Round Of Tennessee Mid-Am
  • 8/26/2025
Happenings
City Of East Ridge Fall Festival Expands To 2 Days Of Celebration
City Of East Ridge Fall Festival Expands To 2 Days Of Celebration
  • 8/26/2025
In-Town Gallery Features Artist Denice Bizot In September; Reception Set For Sept. 5
In-Town Gallery Features Artist Denice Bizot In September; Reception Set For Sept. 5
  • 8/26/2025
Jerry Summers: Test Was The Best
Jerry Summers: Test Was The Best
  • 8/26/2025
Chattanooga DAR Chapter Hosts American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit At The Chattanooga Public Library Sept. 15-24
Chattanooga DAR Chapter Hosts American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit At The Chattanooga Public Library Sept. 15-24
  • 8/27/2025
Charles Siskin: I Think I'll Pass On The Old Folks Trip To Vegas
  • 8/25/2025
Entertainment
City Of Cleveland To Create Arts And Entertainment District
  • 8/26/2025
Area Songwriter Among Finalists In The 2025 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
  • 8/27/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Ends Season With "Brotherhood: A Doobie Brothers Tribute"
  • 8/26/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness No. 2
  • 8/26/2025
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
  • 8/25/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga's Tax Tyranny vs. Hamilton County's Fiscal Fortitude: A Tale Of 2 Mayors - And Response
  • 8/26/2025
Free Speech And The National Guard
  • 8/26/2025
What Are We Paying For?
  • 8/26/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
New Yoga Studio Opens In Hixson
  • 8/26/2025
Gas Prices Rise 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/25/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/25/2025
Real Estate
Strip Commercial Center At Highway 153, Shallowford Road Sells For $10.4 Million
  • 8/26/2025
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: Understanding VA Loans - A Powerful Tool For Homeownership
  • 8/21/2025
Student Scene
Peyton Manning Gives Over $4M To Honor Two University Of Tennessee Academic Mentors
  • 8/27/2025
UTC Launches RAIL System Library To Support Tennessee School Districts
UTC Launches RAIL System Library To Support Tennessee School Districts
  • 8/26/2025
Chattanooga ACE Mentor Program Now Recruiting High School Students Interested In Architecture, Construction, And Engineering
  • 8/26/2025
Living Well
“Pink Out” Sporting Events Raise Funds For MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund At CHI Memorial
“Pink Out” Sporting Events Raise Funds For MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund At CHI Memorial
  • 8/26/2025
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
  • 8/25/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Memories
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
  • 8/27/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
  • 8/22/2025
Outdoors
Soddy Daisy Family Offering Homestead Tours On Farm With Over 50 Animals
Soddy Daisy Family Offering Homestead Tours On Farm With Over 50 Animals
  • 8/26/2025
TWRA Investigates Reelfoot Spillway Vandalism
TWRA Investigates Reelfoot Spillway Vandalism
  • 8/26/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Involuntary August Impulses
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Involuntary August Impulses
  • 8/26/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Historic Weston, Missouri
Historic Weston, Missouri
  • 8/24/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
  • 8/26/2025
Wealth Building Expert To Give Seminar At Olivet Baptist Church
  • 8/24/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
Obituaries
Kenneth O’Neal Stripling, Sr.
Kenneth O’Neal Stripling, Sr.
  • 8/27/2025
Elijah Bryan Gibson
Elijah Bryan Gibson
  • 8/27/2025
Patricia “Pattie” Brock Pope
Patricia “Pattie” Brock Pope
  • 8/27/2025
Government
Harrison Pike Roadway Improvements Completed
  • 8/27/2025
Charges Brought After $4,800 Check Bounces - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/27/2025
Employee Charged After Concealing Merchandise - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/27/2025