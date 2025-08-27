New Indoor Sports Facility To Be Built At Howard School

A new multi-use indoor sports facility that can also be used for tournaments is planned at Howard School on the lawn near I-24.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the facility will be a major new asset for Howard students as well as boosting the county's ability to host outside tournaments.

He said, "We want to activate the facility nights and weekends."

Matt Foltz, director of county parks and recreation, said the plan is to have a 22,000 square foot facility. He said its dimensions may be 150-150 or 200-100, and it is meant for indoor soccer as well as other sports.

County Mayor Wamp said as part of the overall project that the old historic Howard gym will be torn down. He said, "It's in terrible disrepair."

Franklin Associates, a local architectural firm, has been selected for the project over two non-local finalists.

The county mayor said Franklin will also oversee other ongoing projects at Howard, including HVAC and chiller improvements, installation of a new security fence, and theater improvements.

County Mayor Wamp noted that during the earlier deliberations on the Erlanger Park that the county agreed to provide $10 million in Howard upgrades.

He said $2 million has already been spent on upgrades to the career and technical facility and in providing lights for the baseball and softball fields.