Latest Headlines

Labor Group Urges City Council To Pass Resolution In Support Of Chattanooga VW Workers In Contract Talks

  • Wednesday, August 27, 2025

City Councilman Ron Elliott said he wants the county to pass a resolution in support of the United Auto Workers in their contract talks with Chattanooga Volkswagen.

The resolution is expected to be considered on Sept. 9. The council does not meeting next week due to the Labor Day holiday.

The Chattanooga labor Council said, "A group of more than 15, labor, faith and community groups urge Chattanooga city council officials to vote yes on this resolution, to stand together with workers at Volkswagen Chattanooga as they seek to bring their first ever contract negotiations to a successful close. 

"Recruiting the Volkswagen plant to  Chattanooga was the result of decades of hard work by local leadership and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, leading to significant economic prosperity for the greater Chattanooga area.

However, the individuals working at Volkswagen have long documented significant disparity in pay and benefits, as well as significant, unaddressed health and safety concerns from working at Volkswagen.

"In fact, three out of four (73 percent) Volkswagen Chattanooga workers report either being forced to choose between paying for medical care and other essential expenditures like rent and food or having borrowed money or declared bankruptcy to cover medical expenses.

"It’s long overdue for Volkswagen Chattanooga workers to share in the prosperity they have helped create and turn manufacturing jobs into safe, long-term family sustaining careers."
 
 Chattanooga Area Central Labor Council President Geoffrey Meldahl said, "The resolution shows how our community stands together with VW workers at this pivotal moment. Better pay and health benefits, higher-value skills and more opportunities to advance are the keys to a brighter economic future for Chattanooga and America.” 
 
 The Chattanooga Area Central Labor Council (CALC), UAW Local 42 members, and a number of faith, labor and community groups said they plan to rally outside City Hall "to demand passage of a City Council resolution affirming Volkswagen (VW) workers’ right to a fair contract."
 
Labor officials said, "As the resolution will be discussed over the coming weeks at the City Council, the message from Chattanooga's working class is clear: It’s time for VW workers to get what they deserve, the contract demands are reasonable, and what’s good for VW workers is good for Chattanooga."
 
 The following organizations have signed onto to support the passing of this resolution: UAW 42, IATSE 140, Chattanooga Area Labor Council, TN4ALL, CALEB, Orchard Church, United Campus Workers, Seafarers International Union, SEIU 205, The TN Democracy Network, United By Change, Jobs with Justice of East TN, Eastdale Village UMC, Chattanooga Unity League, United Steel Workers 15120, American Federation of Musicians 80, Jobs with Justice National, and Chattanooga Democratic Socialists of America.

Latest Headlines
Charges Brought After $4800 Check Bounces - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Employee Charged After Concealing Merchandise - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Josh Heupel Earns Contract Extension Through January 2030
  • Sports
  • 8/27/2025
#24/18 Vols Ready For Season Opener
  • Sports
  • 8/27/2025
Harrison Pike Roadway Improvements Completed
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Installation Of Temporary Speed Humps
  • Government
  • 8/27/2025
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2025
  • 8/30/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2025: more

Labor Group Urges City Council To Pass Resolution In Support Of Chattanooga VW Workers In Contract Talks
  • 8/27/2025

City Councilman Ron Elliott said he wants the county to pass a resolution in support of the United Auto Workers in their contract talks with Chattanooga Volkswagen. The resolution is expected ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY,COREY ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested For Shooting Incident On Lakewood Avenue; Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, And Firearm Confiscated
Man Arrested For Shooting Incident On Lakewood Avenue; Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, And Firearm Confiscated
  • 8/26/2025
Joint FBI–Collegedale Operation Leads To 11 Human Trafficking Arrests
Joint FBI–Collegedale Operation Leads To 11 Human Trafficking Arrests
  • 8/26/2025
Menlo Man Gets 17 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Trailer With 3 People Inside
Menlo Man Gets 17 Years In Prison For Shooting Into Trailer With 3 People Inside
  • 8/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/26/2025
CNE Might Build Housing For County School Employees, 1st Responders At W. 40th Street Site
  • 8/25/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga's Tax Tyranny vs. Hamilton County's Fiscal Fortitude: A Tale Of 2 Mayors - And Response
  • 8/26/2025
Free Speech And The National Guard
  • 8/26/2025
What Are We Paying For?
  • 8/26/2025
The Hypocrisy Of State-Run Gambling: Why Governments Target Small Operators While Running Lotteries
  • 8/26/2025
School Shootings And Mental Health Services
  • 8/26/2025
Sports
#24/18 Vols Ready For Season Opener
  • 8/27/2025
Ibarra's Blast Leads Lookouts To Comeback Win
  • 8/27/2025
Josh Heupel Earns Contract Extension Through January 2030
  • 8/27/2025
Mark Wiedmer: College Football Too Good (At Least For Now) To Turn Your Back On
Mark Wiedmer: College Football Too Good (At Least For Now) To Turn Your Back On
  • 8/26/2025
Greer Leads By 3 Entering Final Round Of Tennessee Mid-Am
Greer Leads By 3 Entering Final Round Of Tennessee Mid-Am
  • 8/26/2025
Happenings
City Of East Ridge Fall Festival Expands To 2 Days Of Celebration
City Of East Ridge Fall Festival Expands To 2 Days Of Celebration
  • 8/26/2025
In-Town Gallery Features Artist Denice Bizot In September; Reception Set For Sept. 5
In-Town Gallery Features Artist Denice Bizot In September; Reception Set For Sept. 5
  • 8/26/2025
Jerry Summers: Test Was The Best
Jerry Summers: Test Was The Best
  • 8/26/2025
Charles Siskin: I Think I'll Pass On The Old Folks Trip To Vegas
  • 8/25/2025
Swearing In For New Fire Chief Is Thursday
  • 8/25/2025
Entertainment
City Of Cleveland To Create Arts And Entertainment District
  • 8/26/2025
Area Songwriter Among Finalists In The 2025 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
  • 8/27/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Ends Season With "Brotherhood: A Doobie Brothers Tribute"
  • 8/26/2025
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness No. 2
  • 8/26/2025
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
Grammy-Winning Jazz Pianist Alan Broadbent Performs Benefit Concert At UTC Sept. 11
  • 8/25/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga's Tax Tyranny vs. Hamilton County's Fiscal Fortitude: A Tale Of 2 Mayors - And Response
  • 8/26/2025
Free Speech And The National Guard
  • 8/26/2025
What Are We Paying For?
  • 8/26/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
New Yoga Studio Opens In Hixson
  • 8/26/2025
Gas Prices Rise 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/25/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/25/2025
Real Estate
Strip Commercial Center At Highway 153, Shallowford Road Sells For $10.4 Million
  • 8/26/2025
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: Understanding VA Loans - A Powerful Tool For Homeownership
  • 8/21/2025
Student Scene
Peyton Manning Gives Over $4M To Honor Two University Of Tennessee Academic Mentors
  • 8/27/2025
UTC Launches RAIL System Library To Support Tennessee School Districts
UTC Launches RAIL System Library To Support Tennessee School Districts
  • 8/26/2025
Chattanooga ACE Mentor Program Now Recruiting High School Students Interested In Architecture, Construction, And Engineering
  • 8/26/2025
Living Well
“Pink Out” Sporting Events Raise Funds For MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund At CHI Memorial
“Pink Out” Sporting Events Raise Funds For MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund At CHI Memorial
  • 8/26/2025
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
At 66, Emergency Physician Tests 43-Year Hypothesis At World’s Largest EM Conference
  • 8/25/2025
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Memories
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
The Creeker Magazine Featuring History Of Sale Creek Articles Releases Aug. 28
  • 8/27/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Lt. Commander Hugh Campbell
  • 8/25/2025
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
John Shearer: Historic Preservation Town Hall Draws Good Crowd
  • 8/22/2025
Outdoors
Soddy Daisy Family Offering Homestead Tours On Farm With Over 50 Animals
Soddy Daisy Family Offering Homestead Tours On Farm With Over 50 Animals
  • 8/26/2025
TWRA Investigates Reelfoot Spillway Vandalism
TWRA Investigates Reelfoot Spillway Vandalism
  • 8/26/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Involuntary August Impulses
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Involuntary August Impulses
  • 8/26/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 12: A Victorian Bed And Breakfast In Fairfield; Back Home
  • 8/23/2025
Historic Weston, Missouri
Historic Weston, Missouri
  • 8/24/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
Bob Tamasy: What We Put Faith In...Is Where We Put Our Feet In
  • 8/26/2025
Wealth Building Expert To Give Seminar At Olivet Baptist Church
  • 8/24/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
Obituaries
Kenneth O’Neal Stripling, Sr.
Kenneth O’Neal Stripling, Sr.
  • 8/27/2025
Elijah Bryan Gibson
Elijah Bryan Gibson
  • 8/27/2025
Patricia “Pattie” Brock Pope
Patricia “Pattie” Brock Pope
  • 8/27/2025
Government
Harrison Pike Roadway Improvements Completed
  • 8/27/2025
Charges Brought After $4800 Check Bounces - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/27/2025
Employee Charged After Concealing Merchandise - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/27/2025