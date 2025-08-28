Atlanta Journal Constitution To Go Digital Only At End Of Year

I write today with important news about The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as we embark on a new chapter for this storied institution and the city we serve.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution announced that it will discontinue its print version of the newspaper at the end of the year.

On December 31 of this year, the AJC will print its last newspaper.

We will begin the new year as a fully digital organization, committed, as always, to being the most essential and engaging news source for the people of Atlanta, Georgia and the South.

After 157 years, we did not make this decision lightly; for many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs.

The fact is, many more people engage with our digital platforms and products today than with our print edition, and that shift is only accelerating. I don’t need to tell you how quickly the media landscape is evolving. For you, and for us, holding onto the paper can bring a sense of comfort in a world of unrelenting change. But we cannot allow that to hold us back.

When we walk into our office each day, our team passes by a quote on the newsroom wall from Cox Enterprises’ founder James M. Cox, who acquired the Atlanta Journal in 1939 and added the Constitution 11 years later. His words stand as inspiration: “We must never turn back the hands of the clock. We must always go forward.”

Relying on printing presses and delivery trucks to distribute the news simply isn’t the best way for the AJC to serve you anymore. In addition, this decision has a positive impact on the environment - saving water and trees, eliminating the use of polybags and CO2, and diverting waste from the landfill – which is in line with Cox’s commitment to sustainability. One thing that will not change is our unwavering commitment to essential, factual reporting. Our mission has never been more important, and we will continue to invest in distinctive journalism, well-sourced beat reporting, and surprising and delightful storytelling. At the same time, we will continue to enhance our digital products, making sure they are user-friendly, engaging, intuitive, and reflective of the modern media company we are. Before the end of this year, we will launch a new AJC mobile app, giving you full access to our reporting, a wide range of opinion and analysis, AJC’s podcasts and newsletters, as well as our original video content. In time, the app will become your launchpad to our live event programming and a growing number of membership perks. For those of you who enjoy the experience of reading our daily report in an ePaper format, you’ll be able to access it through the AJC mobile app and AJC.com, and we’ll continue to email that familiar layout to your inbox each morning. We know this will be a change for many of you, and we’ll be there with you as we make this transition. This fall, we will hit the road to connect with our readers across metro Atlanta and around the state. We plan to do a lot of listening. We want to be sure our digital products deliver you everything you love about the AJC. We will partner with local businesses to bring the “Substance and Soul of the South” to life, checking-in at community events as we celebrate 157 years of the AJC. We look forward to sharing details with you soon.