Signal Mountain Council Members Not Happy With Plan Hamilton Vote; Town Taking Over MAAC Operation

  Thursday, August 28, 2025
  Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Town Council is joining in on the conversation about the Plan Hamilton Resolution that passed on a first reading by the Hamilton County Commission this week. Vice Mayor Clay Crumbliss watched the meeting and came away wondering "why it has to be a one plan fits all.” He said many of the districts in the county do not even have unincorporated land to develop, but Signal Mountain does have.

And Mayor Elizabeth Baker said after a recent visit to the Emergency Management Center, she learned that if even a quarter of the density allowed in the plan was built in the unincorporated county on Signal Mountain, only three quarters of people living on the top of the mountain could evacuate in case of an emergency. She said, "We can't muster anymore. They will kill us."

Mayor Baker said, "They are going to increase our risk that many of us can't live up here anymore. We are a tinderbox up here."

She said she has made pleas on the growth issue, "but we have all been shut down - every single turn. They don't frigging want to call us back."

“The only thing I want to yell is stop trying to hurt us,” said the mayor. She said over generations, people living on Signal Mountain have paid millions and millions of dollars for county infrastructure but recently have not been able to get another road up the mountain, another ambulance, or more fire protection.

She said she is to the point that "from now on out every new house, it has to be noticed that they are not allowed to evacuate. They have to stay and die."

What they are doing directly impacts the whole county of which Signal Mountain is a part, said Councilman Charles Poss. He said Signal Mountain is different than other communities because in the winter there is only one reliable way off the mountain.

He said he met with County Mayor Weston Wamp, Walden Mayor Lee Davis and County Commissioner Chip Baker on the issue. He said County Mayor Wamp had some numbers and said there has not been much new construction going on up here. He, in effect, said, "You're not special. You don't need special consideration," Councilman Poss said. County Mayor Wamp denied making such statements, saying that is "patently false." He said he has not met with Charles Poss in two and a half years. County Mayor Wamp said, "I haven’t met with him since my first year in office and the subject was ambulances. I certainly did not convey any negative sentiment about Signal, nor did I have numbers about construction." 

But Councilman Poss said the entire mountain top should have some limits for the kind of growth the rest of the county may not care about. He suggested the county could build a new road off at the back of the mountain to accommodate all the new growth that is being allowed there without burdening everybody else. He also mentioned that the schools in the town would probably not be increased in size yet would still have to accommodate the growing number of students.

It might be a last-ditch effort, but Vice Mayor Crumbliss suggested that the council members join with Walden and draw up a resolution asking for an amendment to the Plan Hamilton specific to the town of Signal Mountain and proposed that planning should look at districts individually since each community has different needs.

Signal Mountain is hoping to get a $250,000 “leaning into communities” grant from Hamilton County. If it is received, the city will have to commit to matching that amount which would make $500,000 available to use for parks. The application must include specifics of the location and specifics of the type of park. The council decided that this grant would be used in conjunction with an all-inclusive Dahlia’s Playground that is already being planned by a private group and that will be built at Althaus Park and given to the city. Site preparation such as grading, handicapped parking, ADA compliant restrooms are some of the items that will be needed and that the grant could pay. The application for the grant will be sent out this week.

The town is preparing to take over management of the Mountain Arts Community Center. At the council meeting Monday night, a plan was proposed that City Manager Justice said would mean “a significant commitment” for the town outside of what has already been budgeted. Three positions would be added for management of the facility. A director would have a broad view, such as to build programming. And a manager would handle day to day operations. It was agreed that the focus of programming should be broadened from arts to include special events and festivals. This is seen as a way to increase the appeal within the community, to interest more of the residents who support the community center with their taxes.

In regular business, approval was given for a five-year agreement with Omnigo Software to provide records management for the police department. Over the term of the contract, the town will pay a total amount of $117,380. City Manager Justice negotiated the contract that lowered the annual increases from 10 precent down to three percent.

A renewal agreement was also accepted with Southeast Tennessee Development District for planning advisory services for a two-year duration. The cost for consulting services for planning, zoning and subdivision issues will be $21,885 each year.

Public Works Director Wesley Stokes has been given authorization for replacing the town’s garbage cans with equipment from a new company whose products are more durable than what has been used in the past. As the old ones break, the parts needed for repairs are no longer available. He will purchase enough cans to keep 300 in stock so they can be replaced as needed. The price of $24,900 for 300 cans was negotiated with the city of Tucson, Ariz., so Signal Mountain does not have to bid it out.

The vice mayor brought concerns from a number of residents to the council about electric scooters and e-bicycles being used by children on the public streets. They commonly do not wear helmets. Although this is a state law and seen as a parenting issue, the suggestion was to create a city ordinance in order to increase safety. Councilman Poss also recommended having the police and fire departments do presentations at the schools on the dangers of not wearing a helmet, and posting it on Facebook. Another problem is with golf carts and their lack of sharing the roads, said Councilman Crumbliss.

Mr. Justice announced that the bridge at Rainbow Lake has been completed and is back in service making that trail accessible.

