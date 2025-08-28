County Schools To Begin "Bell To Bell" Ban Of Cell Phones Oct. 1

The county schools will begin a "bell to bell" ban of cell phones starting Oct. 1 after the school board approved the new policy on second reading.

The vote was 7-4 with Karitsa Jones, Jackie Thomas, Ben Connor and Jill Black opposed.

Board member Ben Daugherty, who was among those in favor, said the measure "is designed to create a more focused learning environment, reduce distractions, and promote healthier student interactions.

"The updated policy reflects the School Board’s commitment to ensuring students remain fully engaged in their learning and social development while on campus of county schools.



“Our goal is to create schools where students feel connected, supported, and ready to learn. Limiting cell phone use during class is a simple but powerful way to improve focus, reduce distractions, and strengthen our school communities.”



He said findings from other school systems across the country show limiting cell phone access during the school day has significant positive impacts such as;



• A 6.41 percent test score improvement from a standard deviation. Where students in the lowest quintile of prior achievement gain saw a 14.23% improvement from the standard deviation.

• A 51 percent reduction in drug related offenses and a 14 percent fall in physical fights in the given period of time.

• Improved mental health outcomes, including reduced anxiety and increased face-to-face peer interaction.

Board member Connor had objected to a section of the policy that requires school officials to post notice about the ban in all common areas and classrooms. He said, "That seems a little bit of witchcraft and pitch forks."

Board member Hadden said, as a former teacher, it would be "a lot harder to enforce" without the notices. She said, "Students are addicted to their phones. It would really help enforcement to have the signs."

Chairman Joe Smith said, "This policy is not perfect, but it's better than it was."









