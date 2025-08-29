Latest Headlines

2 Teenagers Arrested For Attempted Murder In Thursday Shooting On Market Street

  • Friday, August 29, 2025

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested an 18-year old and a 16-year old in connection with a shooting on Thursday in the 2800 block of Market Street.

Around 8:56 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a wrecked vehicle with two males walking away from it. Soon after CPD was notified that a 15-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with injuries from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the suspects had been in the wrecked vehicle and had fired at another vehicle in which the 15-year-old was a passenger. The driver, a 38-year-old woman, was not injured.

Jalijuan Haggard, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. The 16-year-old suspect faces the same charges and is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2025
  • 8/30/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2025:

