Inmate Dies At Hamilton County Jail

  • Friday, August 29, 2025
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified on Thursday of an inmate, who had been routinely treated for a prior chronic illness, going into cardiac arrest. He was identified as Matthew Vandergriff.

HCSO Corrections Deputies and contract medical personnel immediately began to administer medical aid while waiting for the arrival of an ambulance. Vandergriff was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS where, after many hours after receiving care, he was pronounced deceased.

The district attorney has been notified and directed to the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation.

Vandergriff was currently being housed at the jail on charges of arson and violating an order of protection.

Once the investigation is complete, all findings will be turned over for review by the District Attorney’s Office.
Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2025
  • 8/30/2025

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2025: more

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified on Thursday of an inmate, who had been routinely treated for a prior chronic illness, going into cardiac arrest. He was identified ... more

Cybertip Leads To Arrest of Sequatchie County Man On Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 8/29/2025

A TBI investigation involving agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Sequatchie County man, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. ... more

