Former UTC Football Standout Buster Skrine Facing Charges Of Defrauding Women In Online Scheme

Former UTC football standout Darryl "Buster" Skrine has been arrested by the Roswell, Ga., Police Department on 18 charges related to an extensive financial fraud scheme.

Officials said, "RPD began its investigation in July, after a victim reported being financially exploited by Skrine.Investigators learned that Skrine had been targeting multiple women through online dating platforms. Once he had established a relationship with them, Skrine would tell the victims a fictitious story about his financial troubles and ask them for money, promising to repay them from his NFL annuity.

"Skrine used the women's funds to support his lavish lifestyle, including financing Airbnb's, travel, and gift cards. Detectives have identified three victims so far in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York, with a combined financial loss of approximately $300,000. Additional victims throughout the United States are suspected."

Roswell detectives on Wednesday morning served search and arrest warrants at a home associated with Skrine on Pine Grove Road in Roswell. Skrine was arrested without incident and charged with multiple counts of deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft.



In addition to his charges through the city of Roswell, Skrine is a wanted fugitive from the Durham Regional Police Service in Canada. In August of 2023, Skrine was arrested for over $100,000 in check fraud.



In April of 2024, Skrine was granted bail and placed on GPS monitoring, which he removed before fleeing back to the United States. RPD detectives are working closely with Canadian authorities to ensure Skrine answers for all of his charges in both countries, it was stated.