Walker Commissioners To Discuss Holding Taxes At Rollback Level; New Authorization Of 1% SPLOST

Walker County Commissioners on Thursday will discuss a recommendation from Commission Chair Angie Teems to hold the millage rate to the level of the reappraisal rollback.

The 2024 rate for the unincorporated area was 5.328. The rollback was 5.151, and that is the recommended rate.

The 2024 rate for the unincorporated area was 7.027. The rollback was 6.645, and that is the recommended rate.

At the same time, it is recommended that Walker County residents vote Nov. 4 on extending the one percent sales and use tax for another six years.

The current SPLOST is due to expire Sept. 30, 2026.

It is projected that the upcoming SPLOST would raise $69 million.

County officials recently met with officials of LaFayette, Lookout Mountain, Rossville, Chickamauga and Fort Oglethorpe to go over projects each entity plans with their portion of the SPLOST proceeds.

The Walker County Commission is due to meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Duke St. The meetings are livestreamed.