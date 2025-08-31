Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON,HOLLY DIONNE

4904 MARYLAND DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE V POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BLACKWELL,TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRADLEY,CHAD EDWARD

861 Blythewood Rd Sw Cleveland, 37311

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BROCK,CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BUMPASS,BALUS CORDARL

4110 HARBOR HILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CLARK,EDWARD EUGENE

6133 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAILEY,TONY LAVON

4200 ATHELON AVE ST LOUIS,

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DANIELS,SHAUN EDWARD

3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DYER,SHELIA DIANN

2637 PREAKNESS DR COOKEVILLE, 38506

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FRANCO,LESLIE D

320 KILE LN SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRANT,KASHAYLA

103 LYTLE RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HALFACRE,RICKY

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F56 EAST RIDGE TN, 37412

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERMAN,JAMAUL LEBRON

1820 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

JACKSON,EDDIE LEE

1212 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071910

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOHNSON,LIRIC SOLEIL

16 WERT ST #B CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

JOHNSON,LIRIC SOLEIL

16 WERT ST #B CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JUAN,PEDRO PEDRO

1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

KLITZKE,JIMMY CONWAY

170 5TH ST TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LANGSTON,JUSTIN CHASE

7831 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF SCHE

LONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN

619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAXWELL,PATRICK ELI

10042 FOREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373638519

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCALLIE,JOHNATHAN G

306 ROGERS DR MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCDUFFY,DERRICK L

1802 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MENDEZ-REYNOSO,JOSE ADELEIDA

22 W. 21ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MENIFEE,WILLIE LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OOTEN,WILLIAM J

10001 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PARKS,CHRIS FRAZIER

1211 S LEE HWY APT 103 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAYNE,DANNY JAMES

9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAMSEY,ANNELISA B

100 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374152611

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

SPEEDING 75/55

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RHEAL,BRANDON KEITH

348 CLOVER DALE RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ROLLER,JAY CEON COLE

7315 HAVEN HILL LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHAH,PRATIK MEHUL KUMAR

8637 TRADEWIND CIR APT 106 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SHAH,YESHA KAMLESH

4306 SW SACKETT AVE BENTONVILLE, 72713

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHELL,KEVEN BRADLEY

101 FORTUNES WAY DUNLAP, 373276937

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMITH,JONATHAN DAVID

9309 STATE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SMITH,PAUL ANTHONY

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TEMPLETON,CHARLES A

6860 LEE HWY APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

TU,SIGGI AARON

7437 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214726

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING 56/40

WALLACE,KAYLA LORAINE

15240 FOAMFLOWER LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WEBB,DONTRELL NASHOD

4129 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

WILLIAMS,KENTRELL LAMOUNT

727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


Here are the mug shots:

 

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SCHEDULE V POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRADLEY, CHAD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CLARK, EDWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/22/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COFFEY, DAEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CUYAHOGA CO OH)
DYER, SHELIA DIANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FRANCO, LESLIE D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRANT, KASHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, EDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, LIRIC SOLEIL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

JUAN, PEDRO PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KLITZKE, JIMMY CONWAY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF SCHE
LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MATTHEWS, NYLA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MAXWELL, PATRICK ELI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCALLIE, JOHNATHAN G
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OOTEN, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RAMSEY, ANNELISA B
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
  • SPEEDING 75/55
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ROLLER, JAY CEON COLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SHAH, YESHA KAMLESH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHELL, KEVEN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TEMPLETON, CHARLES A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TU, SIGGI AARON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • SPEEDING 56/40
WALLACE, KAYLA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



 

