Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON,HOLLY DIONNE
4904 MARYLAND DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHEDULE V POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLACKWELL,TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRADLEY,CHAD EDWARD
861 Blythewood Rd Sw Cleveland, 37311
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROCK,CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUMPASS,BALUS CORDARL
4110 HARBOR HILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CLARK,EDWARD EUGENE
6133 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAILEY,TONY LAVON
4200 ATHELON AVE ST LOUIS,
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DANIELS,SHAUN EDWARD
3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DYER,SHELIA DIANN
2637 PREAKNESS DR COOKEVILLE, 38506
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FRANCO,LESLIE D
320 KILE LN SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRANT,KASHAYLA
103 LYTLE RD APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HALFACRE,RICKY
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT F56 EAST RIDGE TN, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERMAN,JAMAUL LEBRON
1820 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON,EDDIE LEE
1212 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071910
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON,LIRIC SOLEIL
16 WERT ST #B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
JOHNSON,LIRIC SOLEIL
16 WERT ST #B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JUAN,PEDRO PEDRO
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KLITZKE,JIMMY CONWAY
170 5TH ST TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LANGSTON,JUSTIN CHASE
7831 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF SCHE
LONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN
619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAXWELL,PATRICK ELI
10042 FOREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373638519
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCALLIE,JOHNATHAN G
306 ROGERS DR MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCDUFFY,DERRICK L
1802 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MENDEZ-REYNOSO,JOSE ADELEIDA
22 W. 21ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MENIFEE,WILLIE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OOTEN,WILLIAM J
10001 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PARKS,CHRIS FRAZIER
1211 S LEE HWY APT 103 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE,DANNY JAMES
9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RAMSEY,ANNELISA B
100 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374152611
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
SPEEDING 75/55
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RHEAL,BRANDON KEITH
348 CLOVER DALE RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ROLLER,JAY CEON COLE
7315 HAVEN HILL LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHAH,PRATIK MEHUL KUMAR
8637 TRADEWIND CIR APT 106 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SHAH,YESHA KAMLESH
4306 SW SACKETT AVE BENTONVILLE, 72713
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHELL,KEVEN BRADLEY
101 FORTUNES WAY DUNLAP, 373276937
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH,JONATHAN DAVID
9309 STATE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SMITH,PAUL ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TEMPLETON,CHARLES A
6860 LEE HWY APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
TU,SIGGI AARON
7437 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214726
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING 56/40
WALLACE,KAYLA LORAINE
15240 FOAMFLOWER LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WEBB,DONTRELL NASHOD
4129 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
WILLIAMS,KENTRELL LAMOUNT
727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SCHEDULE V POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRADLEY, CHAD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CLARK, EDWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/22/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COFFEY, DAEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CUYAHOGA CO OH)
|
|DYER, SHELIA DIANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FRANCO, LESLIE D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, KASHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JACKSON, EDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, LIRIC SOLEIL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|JUAN, PEDRO PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|KLITZKE, JIMMY CONWAY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF SCHE
|
|LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MATTHEWS, NYLA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAXWELL, PATRICK ELI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCALLIE, JOHNATHAN G
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OOTEN, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|RAMSEY, ANNELISA B
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
- SPEEDING 75/55
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ROLLER, JAY CEON COLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/06/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHAH, YESHA KAMLESH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SHELL, KEVEN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TEMPLETON, CHARLES A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TU, SIGGI AARON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING 56/40
|
|WALLACE, KAYLA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|