Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE V POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BRADLEY, CHAD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CLARK, EDWARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/22/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COFFEY, DAEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CUYAHOGA CO OH) DYER, SHELIA DIANN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/17/1962

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FRANCO, LESLIE D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/19/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRANT, KASHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, EDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, LIRIC SOLEIL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/17/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

JUAN, PEDRO PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS KLITZKE, JIMMY CONWAY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/15/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF SCHE LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MATTHEWS, NYLA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MAXWELL, PATRICK ELI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/03/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCALLIE, JOHNATHAN G

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MENDEZ-REYNOSO, JOSE ADELEIDA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OOTEN, WILLIAM J

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS RAMSEY, ANNELISA B

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

SPEEDING 75/55

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ROLLER, JAY CEON COLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SHAH, YESHA KAMLESH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SHELL, KEVEN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TEMPLETON, CHARLES A

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TU, SIGGI AARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING 56/40 WALLACE, KAYLA LORAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/26/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



