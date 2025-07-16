Harrison Man Charged With Solicitation Of A MinorAfter She Saved Screenshots Of His Advances

A Harrison man is facing charges of solicitation of a minor after a 14-year-old made screenshots of his sexual advances.

Charged was Mitch Lee Smith, 39, of 7338 Sims Road.

The dialogue on Facebook Messenger showed Smith asking that they become "Friends with benefits."

The girl said she was worried that someone might find out, and he replied, "Yeah, me too. . . we just have to act normal and sneak around and do stuff here and there."

Smith at one point told of several sexual requests he would make of her, though the girl said he never actually carried out any of his sexual wishes.