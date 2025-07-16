Latest Headlines

Hamilton County, Schools Commit $2 Million For New McConnell Elementary Gym

  • Wednesday, July 16, 2025
  • Mia Schoenly

Hamilton County Government and Hamilton County Schools have committed $2 million toward the construction of a new multipurpose gym at McConnell Elementary School, addressing one of the most significant facility gaps in the district's fastest-growing area.

The County Commission unanimously approved the joint funding on Wednesday.

For years, McConnell Elementary has operated without a dedicated space for indoor physical education, assemblies, performances, and schoolwide gatherings. The addition of a multipurpose gym building will not only enhance student learning and wellness, but also expand the school's capacity to serve families and the broader community, officials said.

"This is more than a building - it's a long overdue investment in the students, teachers, and families of McConnell Elementary," said County Mayor Weston Wamp. "Every elementary parent I know agrees that the more their student moves during the day, the better. This new facility will further advance the already excellent educational experience at McConnell."

District 3 Commissioner Ken Smith, who represents the area that includes McConnell Elementary, praised the project as a win for both the school and the surrounding community.

He said, "After visiting McConnell Elementary and hearing directly from staff and families, it became clear that a gym is one of the school's most pressing needs. This multipurpose room has been needed for years, and I'm proud to help deliver this investment in our kids and their future."

McConnell Physical Education teacher Laura Hensley, who has long advocated for a proper indoor physical activity space at the school, expressed her gratitude, calling the new facility essential to supporting students' health, focus, and overall development.

She said, "I'm incredibly excited and grateful to the County for investing in a much-needed gym for our students at McConnell Elementary. This space will not only provide meaningful experiences for my P.E. classes, but will also serve as a valuable resource for our entire school and community."

The funding is contingent upon approval by the Hamilton County Board of Education, which is scheduled to vote on the project at its Thursday meeting.

