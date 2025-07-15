Chattanooga Police Seek Public's Help Following Tyner Park Shooting

Chattanooga Police are asking for the community’s help following the shooting on Saturday at the Tyner Recreation Complex.



If you were at the event and saw anything, have relevant information, or possess any digital evidence (photos, videos, etc.) that could assist investigators, contact the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. You can remain anonymous.

Digital evidence can be uploaded directly to CPD’s Community Portal:

https://chattanoogapd. evidence.com/axon/community- request/public/ tynerreunionshooting

Officials said, "Even a minor detail could make a major difference."