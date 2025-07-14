Longtime Chattanooga Business Calling It Quits

Debrah Stewart and Mena Scott are counting down the final days of Gordon's Cleaners on McCallie Avenue Shoe Shine machine still works Just a sampling of the antique iron collection Washboards galore Previous Next

A longtime Chattanooga business is closing its doors.

The last day at Gordon's Cleaners on McCallie Avenue will be July 31, 28-year employee Mena Scott said.

She said Gene Gass, owner of the property at 1631 McCallie across from Wally's Restaurant, is selling the location.

Gordon's is still owned by Jim Ledbetter, son of Gordon Ledbetter who founded the business 73 years ago.

At one time there were Gordon's Cleaners outlets on S. Broad Street at St. Elmo and in North Chattanooga, but they closed earlier.

Still on display at the McCallie Avenue site are Gordon Ledbetter's amazing collection of antique irons and washboards.

The shoe shining machine by the front counter still works, employee Debrah Stewart notes.

Ms. Scott said business is still steady, but people don't dress up like they once did.

She said, "They don't go into businesses like they once did. They stay at home and work on their phones or their computers."