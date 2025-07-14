Local Scholars Get National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on Monday announced nearly 800 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
These Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,900 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 146 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 3,700 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 74 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
Local student honorees are:
Harper E. Kelly
Chattanooga
Probable career field: Politics
Baylor School
CLAREMONT MCKENNA COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP
Venkata Praneeth Palanati
Chattanooga
Probable career field: Medicine
McCallie School
EMORY UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP
Brody R. Holtz
Georgetown
Probable career field: Electrical Engineering
Soddy Daisy
Soddy Daisy High School.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA IN HUNTSVILLE PLATINUM SCHOLARSHIP
Madeline G. Butler
Ooltewah
Probable career field: Undecided
Girls Preparatory School
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SCHOLARSHIP
Kai McFarland
Ooltewah
Probable career field: Law
Hamilton County Collegiate High School at Chattanooga State
BOSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP
John H. Sutter
Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Probable career field: Business
Baylor School
UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA SCHOLARSHIP