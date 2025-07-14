Local Scholars Get National Merit College-Sponsored Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on Monday announced nearly 800 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.

These Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,900 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.



Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.



College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.



This year, 146 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 3,700 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 74 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Local student honorees are:

Harper E. Kelly

Chattanooga

Probable career field: Politics

Baylor School

CLAREMONT MCKENNA COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP

Venkata Praneeth Palanati

Chattanooga

Probable career field: Medicine

McCallie School

EMORY UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

Brody R. Holtz

Georgetown

Probable career field: Electrical Engineering

Soddy Daisy

Soddy Daisy High School.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA IN HUNTSVILLE PLATINUM SCHOLARSHIP

Madeline G. Butler

Ooltewah

Probable career field: Undecided

Girls Preparatory School

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SCHOLARSHIP

Kai McFarland

Ooltewah

Probable career field: Law

Hamilton County Collegiate High School at Chattanooga State

BOSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP

John H. Sutter

Lookout Mountain, Ga.

Probable career field: Business

Baylor School

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA SCHOLARSHIP