County Schools Names Hixson High Principal, Fills Other Positions

  • Monday, July 14, 2025

Hamilton County Schools has announced new leadership appointments for the 2025–26 school year. These updates re?ect the district’s continued focus on academic success, student well-being, and strong community connections, as outlined in its Opportunity 2030 priorities.

“HCS is excited to welcome Daniel Lunt as the new principal of Hixson High School. His experience and student-?rst approach make him an excellent match for the Hixson community, and I look forward to seeing him build on the school’s legacy of success” said Dr.

Justin Robertson, Superintendent. “We’re also proud to recognize several members of our team who are stepping into leadership roles in our central of?ce. Each brings a deep commitment to supporting schools, serving students, and helping us move forward with purpose as we work towards the goals of Opportunity 2030.”

Hixson High School
Daniel Lunt, Principal

Daniel Lunt joins Hixson High as principal with more than 25 years of experience in public education. Most recently, he was principal at Rocky Mountain High School in Idaho’s West Ada School District, where he worked with nearly 2,000 students and helped improve graduation rates by strengthening professional learning systems and school-wide practices. Prior to that, he served as principal at El Camino High School and Western High School in California, focusing on expanding career and technical education, launching distance learning programs, and implementing academic supports.

Throughout his career, Mr. Lunt has focused on building strong school cultures, supporting teacher collaboration, and creating systems that help students succeed. He’s also worked at the district level as assistant superintendent for Instructional Services and has taught as an adjunct professor, giving him a broader view of both school and district leadership. He holds a master’s in educational administration from CSU Long Beach and a bachelor’s in history teaching from Brigham Young University.

"I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Hixson High School community. It is truly an honor and a privilege,” said Mr. Lunt. “I am excited to do all that I can to collaboratively work with site and district staff to ensure that the tradition of excellence at Hixson continues. I look forward to building positive relationships with the students, staff, and community this school year in order to ensure that all students progress towards achieving their goals. Go Wildcats!"

Central Of?ce Leadership
Jasmine Fernández, Chief of Student Supports

Dr. Jasmine Fernández has been named Chief of Student Supports. She has a wide range of experience from working in urban, rural, and national education settings, including positions in New York and Virginia. Dr. Fernández’s career in education has focused on designing and supporting school climate and culture initiatives. She also served as a senior strategist for a national nonpro?t supporting children and young adults impacted by parental incarceration. Dr. Fernández recently earned her doctorate degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where her research examined how school climate and external factors shape student belonging and connection.

“I believe that when we create learning environments where students feel safe, valued, and seen, we create the conditions for lifelong success,” said Dr. Fernández. “Our work is about removing barriers and building bridges, especially for students who have historically been underserved. I’m excited to collaborate with educators, external partners, families, staff, and most of all, students, to help ensure we are streamlining student supports and creating school environments rooted in belonging and joy.”

Michelle Eargle
Executive Director of Exceptional Education

Michelle Eargle steps into the role of Executive Director of Exceptional Education, with background experience in compliance, program analysis, and instructional coordination. She has served in leadership roles in both Hamilton County and Bradley County Schools, where she led federal and state compliance efforts and supported educators and families in navigating student needs. In those roles, she led efforts to meet federal and state requirements while helping educators and families navigate the complex landscape of student services. Ms. Eargle is known for her clear communication of complex regulations and commitment to inclusive education. Her work has helped build stronger systems to ensure students receive timely evaluations, appropriate placements, and the support they need to thrive.

“Our exceptional education programs must be inclusive and personalized,” Ms. Eargle said. “I'm committed to making sure every student and family has the services and support they need to grow and feel con?dent in their futures.”

Adison Lambert
Director of Communications

Adison Lambert has been moved to the role of Director of Communications after serving as Communications Manager since 2022. In that time, she led the district-wide brand refresh and has been a key voice behind strategic messaging, public engagement efforts, and executive communications supporting Opportunity 2030.

Ms. Lambert’s leadership has elevated the district’s identity, expanded its storytelling
capacity, and promoted consistent and clear communication with the public. Her collaborative style and expertise have helped strengthen connections between schools, families, and the wider community.

Jennifer Newberg
Director of Exceptional Education, Access and Transition

With more than 20 years of experience in exceptional education, Jennifer Newberg has been named Director of Exceptional Education, Access and Transition. She has held leadership roles across several HCS schools and currently focuses on transition planning and scheduling for students with a wide range of needs.

Ms. Newberg is known for creating student-centered schedules that support inclusive learning and help ease important transitions. She’s valued for her strong relationships with educators and families and working together to ?nd practical solutions while staying focused on what’s best for students.

Becca Smith
Director of Data and Research

Becca Smith brings two decades of experience in HCS to her new role as Director of Data and Research. A former math teacher and longtime data coordinator, she has led key initiatives such as creating a structure and system of integrated data support across all learning communities. Her work has supported school leaders to implement and improve classroom strategies to ensure students are moving forward in their learning.

Her data systems have enhanced transparency, informed strategic investments, and supported initiatives like Opportunity 2030 and Community Forward. Known for her collaborative approach, Smith is a partner in cross-departmental planning and remains focused on making data tools that are clear, practical, and usable for school leaders.

Caitlyne Steward
Director of Community Impact & Partnership

Dr. Caitlyne Steward will lead the district’s work around community impact and partnerships. As District Coordinator of Community Schools, she expanded HCS's community school model and led statewide efforts through the Tennessee Community Schools Network.

Dr. Steward’s leadership has connected families to wraparound services and opened new pathways for students to engage in experiential learning and career exploration. With a background in counseling and youth development, Dr. Steward is focused on building systems where every student feels supported, valued, and prepared for what comes next.

“These leadership roles are key to helping students feel connected to their peers, to trusted adults, and to meaningful opportunities both in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Sonia Stewart, Deputy Superintendent. “When we support the whole student— academically, socially, emotionally, and personally— they’re more likely to thrive. That’s the focus of these leaders and the work ahead.”

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools is proud to welcome these new leaders into roles that support every student, every day. Their shared commitment to students, families, and the community will help further the district’s vision that all children thrive and experience a future without limits."


  • 7/14/2025