Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDINO FLORES, MELVIN ALEXI
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|AUGUSTIN, BELLINI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BAILEY, TYSON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLAIR, AMERA E
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CHANDLER, RYLAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JAMEL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUNCAN, JESSICA SADIMAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FERGUSON, STACIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FINLEY, DANIEL WINFIELD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FULKUS, ELENORE PATTERSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
|
|GONA GONZALEZ, CAGNEY GREY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GOODLOW, JUSTIN DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARREN, SAVANNAH LEEA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, NATHAN ZANE ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- EVADING ARREST
- DUI 2ND
|
|JOBE, CLIFFORD HJARRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KNAGGS, PHILLIPS LAFORTUN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LIPSEY, ETHAN DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCRARY, DONTAVIOUS QUOTES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|MITCHELL, ELIJAH KANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NARRAMORE, HERMAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PETERSON, JACK WILLETT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- IMPROPER PASSING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RAY-LEWIS, JORDAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/31/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RUTHERFORD, KESLEY MAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|RUTHERFORD, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R
|
|TOMAS, NEHEMIAS VASQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALSH, JAMEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
|
|WIDEMAN, JORDAN GILTREL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2025
Charge(s):
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|