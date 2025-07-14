Latest Headlines

  • Monday, July 14, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AL HUSSIENI,HUSSIEN T

1203 GEORIAN PL#4 DALTON, 307202319

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDINO FLORES,MELVIN ALEXI

7173 CHAPLIN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

AUGUSTIN,BELLINI

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212350

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAILEY,TYSON SCOTT

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLAIR,AMERA E

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASALEGNA,STEPHEN ALEXANDRA

3111 WAITER LN SILVER SPRINGS,

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FALSIFYING EVIDENCE OF TITLE PLATE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHANDLER,RYLAN CHASE

3816 SUNRISE TERRANCE EASTRIDEGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS,JAMEL RASHAD

1711 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

DUNCAN,JESSICA SADIMAE

356 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

FERGUSON,STACIE RENEE

917 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINLEY,DANIEL WINFIELD

20105 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FULKUS,ELENORE PATTERSON

2887 HOWELL MILL RD NW ATLANTA, 303271333

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GAMBLE,JASON MATTHEW

525 COLEMAN CEMETERY ROAD BAKEWELL, 37379

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INDECENCY

GONA GONZALEZ,CAGNEY GREY

716 OUTLIVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOODLOW,JUSTIN DEMONTE

2506 OREAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

GOODLOW,JUSTIN DEMONTE

2506 OREAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GUNTER,ELIZABETH KAY

6205 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAMMONDS,BRIAN LADELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARREN,SAVANNAH LEEA

711 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

HOWARD,NATHAN ZANE ALLAN

252 SCOTT CIRCLE ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SIMPLE POSSESSION

EVADING ARREST

DUI 2ND

JOBE,CLIFFORD HJARRY

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)

JUAREZ-RAMIREZ,EDVIN

2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KELLY,BRENDA JENNETT

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNAGGS,PHILLIPS LAFORTUN

2511 ASHMORE AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

LIPSEY,ETHAN DAVIS

954 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

LITTLE,DERRICK JAMES

6418 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCCRARY,DONTAVIOUS QUOTES

3041 LANDRUM DRIVE SW APT 35G ATLANTA, 30311

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Norfork Southern

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

MITCHELL,ELIJAH KANE

1605 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NARRAMORE,HERMAN EDWARD

3033 WESTSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PETERSON,JACK WILLETT

4634 MCDONALD RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RAY-LEWIS,JORDAN MICHAEL

650 IVY MANOR CT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAY-LEWIS,JORDAN MICHAEL

650 IVY MANOR CT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

ROGERS,LEVI TIMOTHY

9360 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RUTHERFORD,KESLEY MAE

1821 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

RUTHERFORD,RICHARD ALLEN

1821 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

SMITH,ARTERRIUS DEMEATRIUS

413 VAILVIEW DR NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

THOMAS,DARYL CORLELL

810 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R

THOMAS,DARYL CORLELL

810 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TOMAS,NEHEMIAS VASQUEZ

3307 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VICENTE XILOJ,HENRI ENRIQUE

3122 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WALSH,JAMEY MICHAEL

21063 FORTH ST HOMELESS COTTONWOOD, 96022

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

WIDEMAN,JORDAN GILTREL

837 GREENWOOD RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

WILLIAMS,CRYSTAL LYNN

3180 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

 

