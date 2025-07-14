Posley Arrested For Large-Scale Fentanyl Sales In Chattanooga

Federal authorities have arrested Brian Lamont Posley, Jr. for large-scale fentanyl sales in Chattanooga.

Agents said an investigation began of Posley, 30, early this year.

They said he was selling about 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills (blues) to one individual per month.

Posley then began transitioning to selling fentanyl, it was stated. He was selling approximately one ounce of powder fentanyl per week for $800 to $1,200 to the individual, then two ounces a week for $1,600.

On June 3, agents said they conducted a control buy from Posley, who met the purchaser at the rear parking area of 622 Georgia Ave.

The transfer was caught on audio and video, it was stated.