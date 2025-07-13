Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:





BEAMON, DI JON NARI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, SHARON ANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DELMORAL, IRIS NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/08/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR DELMORAL, TRENTON DEAN MALEY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR ELLIS, JEFFERY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC GALLEGOS GARCIA, OMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION GARNER, DONDELL T

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/14/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

HALL, AALEIYAH CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, CHRISTOPHER LAWON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KASSANRA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/25/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEE, JAMIE JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/20/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCAIN, BRIAN NEIL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/16/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARKS, GARY GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/08/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED PHILLIPS, CINSERE LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/11/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION RATLIFF, SHANA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT REAMS, SHEIMEKA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO REED, MARCUS LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REED, TOMMYA NATAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBERTS, NATHANAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SERETEAN, SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, WILLIAM MARIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THOMAS, IRA DEVON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 60/35

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WATTS, KALEM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILSON, JOHN WALTER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT



