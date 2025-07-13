Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, July 13, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEAMON,DI JON NARI

5009 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34707

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE


BLEVINS,ANDREW JAMES

120 WOLFE ST Chattanooga, 37415

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


BRAVO SALES,OMAR

3610 CHEROKEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

 

BUSH,JORDAN LATRAIL

2514 JEFFERY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

 

CABRERA,CRISTI LEE ANN

1714 CLEMMER ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

 

CARTER,LATORYA TOCCARA

2102 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374065204

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

 

COX,SHARON ANN

3918 YORKTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

 

DECKER,AMBER DAWN

1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

 

DELMORAL,IRIS NICOLE

14306 BACKVALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

 

DELMORAL,TRENTON DEAN MALEY

813 PINTA CIR SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

 

ELLIS,JEFFERY LYNN

1390 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW Cleveland, 37312

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

 

FREEMAN,ALEXANDER DARNELLE

1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044217

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC

 

GALLEGOS GARCIA,OMAR

935 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

 

GANTT,GABRELLE BRENEA

3709 CHIEF VANN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

 

GARNER,DONDELL T

7612 WATERCREST DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

 

GOTHARD,WILLIAM EDWARD

1825 BLACK OAK RIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

 

GOTHARD,WILLIAM EDWARD

1825 BLACK OAK RIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

 

GRAHAM,TY KELA SELINA

1216 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

 

HALL,AALEIYAH CHRISTINA

2611 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

HALL,CHRISTOPHER LAWON

5605 TENNESSEE AVE Chattanooga, 37409

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

HOOD,WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

 

HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR

2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

 

JACKSON,SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW

1121 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

JONES,CHARLES WAYNE

9729 SHORELINE HEIGHTS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

88 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

 

JONES,KASSANRA DAWN

1619 LAKE MARINA HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

 

LEDFORD,AUSTIN RYAN

378 WHITE OAK GAP RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

 

LEE,JAMIE JOSEPH

2717 ROSSVILE BLVD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

 

MARTIN,CURTIS DEWAYNE

402 WEST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

MCCAIN,BRIAN NEIL

3642 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

MOXLEY,JAMES KORNELIUS

11316 S MAIN ST APT C50 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

 

MOXLEY,JAMES KORNELIUS

11316 S MAIN ST APT C50 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

 

PARKS,GARY GILBERT

575 HUGH ALLISON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

 

PATTON,MARGARET GARLINGTON

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT P230 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT

 

PHILLIPS,CINSERE LOUIS

1605 WILDWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

 

POTTER,JOHNATHON WILLIAM

1387 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793353

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

 

RATLIFF,SHANA

653 GRANDEUR DR TALBOT, 37877

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

 

REAMS,SHEIMEKA MICHELLE

107 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO

 

REED,MARCUS LEE

1337 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

 

REED,TOMMYA NATAE

7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

 

ROBERSON,CHARSSLA LYNN

4875 RANCO CIRCLE OOTEWAHE, 37363

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

 

ROBERTS,NATHANAEL LEE

2042 SHADY LN TUCKER, 30084

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

 

SERETEAN,SCOTT

1011 MARION CIRCLE HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

 

SMITH,BENJAMIN MICHAEL

1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

 

SMITH,BENJAMIN MICHAEL

1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

 

SMITH,WILLIAM MARIO

6866 DHARMA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

 

THOMAS,IRA DEVON

4824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SPEEDING 60/35

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

 

WATTS,KALEM ANTHONY

11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

 

WILSON,JOHN WALTER

5810 ROCKY BRANCH RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

 

WITNAUER,DANIELL LISA

1390 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE APT WEST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

 

WRIGHT,JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE

2107 BAILEY AVE APT 102 Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

 

