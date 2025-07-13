Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAMON, DI JON NARI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
|
|BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|
|
|COX, SHARON ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DELMORAL, IRIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/08/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|DELMORAL, TRENTON DEAN MALEY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|ELLIS, JEFFERY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC
|
|GALLEGOS GARCIA, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|GARNER, DONDELL T
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/14/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|HALL, AALEIYAH CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, CHRISTOPHER LAWON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, KASSANRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/25/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, JAMIE JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCAIN, BRIAN NEIL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/16/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PARKS, GARY GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/08/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|PHILLIPS, CINSERE LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
|
|RATLIFF, SHANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|REAMS, SHEIMEKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REED, MARCUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|REED, TOMMYA NATAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, NATHANAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SERETEAN, SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, WILLIAM MARIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, IRA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 60/35
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WATTS, KALEM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILSON, JOHN WALTER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WRIGHT, JEMICHEAL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2025
Charge(s):
|