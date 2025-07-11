Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Remains On Schedule To Open Monday

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will open as scheduled on Monday following a minor brush fire incident that occurred Friday on Lookout Mountain. The minor fire was quickly extinguished by CARTA personnel and local fire and rescue teams.

CARTA officials said:

A fallen tree took down adjacent power lines, causing a minor brush fire.

The fire was extinguished by CARTA staff and subsequently inspected by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

No damage occurred to the Incline tracks or infrastructure.

Chattanooga Fire Department cleared the scene with no issue.

CARTA officials said, "The incident demonstrated the effectiveness of CARTA's ongoing fire mitigation efforts. Brush removal and firewall work conducted over recent months successfully prevented the fire from reaching the tracks, as designed.

"CARTA continues to work with the National Park Service to clear dead underbrush and vegetation within the 15-foot easement on either side of the rails. CARTA is also proceeding with plans to install an advanced fire suppression system to provide additional protection for future incidents in the wooded mountain environment."

"Our proactive fire mitigation measures worked exactly as intended," said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA chief executive officer. "The Incline staff has been thoroughly trained on emergency procedures, and we maintain strong coordination with local first responders.



"CARTA remains committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining the highest safety standards, while providing reliable service to visitors and the community."

