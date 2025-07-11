Man Gets Suspended Sentence In Road Rage Incident In Which Man Was Shot

A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a road rage incident last July on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Michael Jason Holloway received a two-year suspended sentence after the plea to reckless aggravated assault.

Sheriff deputies were notified at approximately 4 p.m. of a person who had been shot during a possible road rage incident and had driven himself to a nearby Tri-Community Fire Hall for assistance. The victim was found by fire department personnel to have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and his daughter were traveling northbound on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road when they encountered a group of six motorcycles.

At some point while traveling on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, a road rage incident occurred between the motorcyclists and the victim, resulting in one of the motorcyclists firing at the victim’s vehicle near East Hamilton Middle School.



A BOLO was issued for a motorcycle matching the description provided by the victim’s daughter. Shortly thereafter, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a motorcycle fitting that description. A search of the suspect, identified as Holloway, revealed a .380 caliber handgun.



Holloway was arrested by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Catoosa County Jail.