Latest Headlines

Man Gets Suspended Sentence In Road Rage Incident In Which Man Was Shot

  • Friday, July 11, 2025
Michael Jason Holloway
Michael Jason Holloway

A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a road rage incident last July on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Michael Jason Holloway received a two-year suspended sentence after the plea to reckless aggravated assault.

Sheriff deputies were notified at approximately 4 p.m. of a person who had been shot during a possible road rage incident and had driven himself to a nearby Tri-Community Fire Hall for assistance. The victim was found by fire department personnel to have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and his daughter were traveling northbound on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road when they encountered a group of six motorcycles.

At some point while traveling on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, a road rage incident occurred between the motorcyclists and the victim, resulting in one of the motorcyclists firing at the victim’s vehicle near East Hamilton Middle School.

A BOLO was issued for a motorcycle matching the description provided by the victim’s daughter. Shortly thereafter, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a motorcycle fitting that description. A search of the suspect, identified as Holloway, revealed a .380 caliber handgun.

Holloway was arrested by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Catoosa County Jail.

Latest Headlines
Harrison Ott Mounts Late Charge To Win Tennessee Open
Harrison Ott Mounts Late Charge To Win Tennessee Open
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2025
Former Lee Softball Standout Takes Head Coaching Job At Hixson High School
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2025
Chattanooga Volleyball To Host Chattanooga Classic At The Roundhouse
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2025
Chattanooga FC Travels To Philadelphia Union II
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2025
Covenant Names Cummings Assistant Director Of Athletics For Compliance And Operations
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Faces Arlington In South Region Semifinals
  • Sports
  • 7/11/2025
Breaking News
Bridge Inspections Prompt Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley County
  • 7/11/2025

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Bradley County should be aware of an upcoming bridge inspection that will temporarily impact traffic. Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, Tennessee Department ... more

Work Replacing Drainpipe Prompts Closure Of Section Of Highway 41 In Marion County On Monday
  • 7/11/2025

Drivers traveling on Highway 41 (Cummings Highway) in Marion County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. On Monday from 6 a.m. to ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/11/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BRAKEFIELD,JUSTIN ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Has 8-Cent Tax Increase; To Begin Paving Projects
  • 7/10/2025
Man Charged With Hot Car Death Of His 11-Month-Old Daughter Faces 15-25-Year Sentence Range
Man Charged With Hot Car Death Of His 11-Month-Old Daughter Faces 15-25-Year Sentence Range
  • 7/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/10/2025
County Primary Set For May 5, 2026
  • 7/9/2025
Beka Bohannon Chosen To Lead County Health Department
Beka Bohannon Chosen To Lead County Health Department
  • 7/9/2025
Opinion
America Should Do Much Better On Healthcare
  • 7/11/2025
Not So Proficient
  • 7/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/11/2025
Deja vu Zhivago
  • 7/10/2025
Chattanooga Needs A Bypass, Not Lane Widening On I-24 - And Response (4)
  • 7/9/2025
Sports
Harrison Ott Mounts Late Charge To Win Tennessee Open
Harrison Ott Mounts Late Charge To Win Tennessee Open
  • 7/11/2025
Weathers On Track To Repeat As Men’s Metro Champ
Weathers On Track To Repeat As Men’s Metro Champ
  • 7/11/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Ace Bailey Could Be Chattanooga's Next Great Pro Athlete
Mark Wiedmer: Ace Bailey Could Be Chattanooga's Next Great Pro Athlete
  • 7/11/2025
Lookouts Dominate Trash Pandas Thursday Night
  • 7/11/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Faces Arlington In South Region Semifinals
  • 7/11/2025
Happenings
10 Year Remembrance Tribute On The River For The Fallen Five Is July 16
  • 7/11/2025
Profiles of Valor: The Harlem Hellfighters
Profiles of Valor: The Harlem Hellfighters
  • 7/11/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Chattanooga Central High School
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Chattanooga Central High School
  • 7/10/2025
ArtsBuild Announces 3 Grant Opportunities For Hamilton County Artists And Nonprofits
ArtsBuild Announces 3 Grant Opportunities For Hamilton County Artists And Nonprofits
  • 7/11/2025
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm July 18 Features Captain America: Civil War
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm July 18 Features Captain America: Civil War
  • 7/11/2025
Entertainment
PBS KIDS 24/7 Now On EPB Fi TV Channel 304
  • 7/11/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Plans For One Of Biggest Shows Of Season With Back 2 Mac
  • 7/9/2025
Friends Of The Festival Issues Concessionaire Call For Int'l Bluegrass Festival; Applications Open Till July 30
  • 7/10/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Local Ally Thomas Set As Opener For James Slater, Tom Douglas At McLemore's Songwriter Series July 17
  • 7/10/2025
Opinion
America Should Do Much Better On Healthcare
  • 7/11/2025
Not So Proficient
  • 7/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/11/2025
Dining
7-Brew Coffee Shop To Replace Kleen-A-Matic Dry Cleaners In Ooltewah
7-Brew Coffee Shop To Replace Kleen-A-Matic Dry Cleaners In Ooltewah
  • 7/10/2025
Community Invited To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day In Downtown Chattanooga With 4th Annual Ice Cream Crawl
  • 7/10/2025
Drive-Thru Coffee Shop Proposed Across From Chattanooga Christian School
  • 7/7/2025
Business
Brooke Weaver, LaKevia Perry Named To Leadership Tennessee NEXT Program
Brooke Weaver, LaKevia Perry Named To Leadership Tennessee NEXT Program
  • 7/11/2025
Annual Sales Tax Holiday Is July 25-27
  • 7/11/2025
TVA Puts 10 New Aeroderivative Gas Turbines Into Service
  • 7/9/2025
Real Estate
Budgetel Property In East Ridge Sells For $4,965,346
  • 7/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: Land Scams, Deed Fraud & Real Estate
  • 7/9/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 3-9
  • 7/10/2025
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Celebrates Continued Academic Gains In 2025 TCAP Results
  • 7/10/2025
Baylor Names Jasmin Rippon Director Of Annual Giving
Baylor Names Jasmin Rippon Director Of Annual Giving
  • 7/10/2025
Design Work Getting Underway On Several County School Building Projects
  • 7/9/2025
Living Well
Governor Lee Announces Key Leadership Transition At TN Department Of Health
  • 7/11/2025
Erlanger Welcomes 2 New Board Members; Boyington, Coleman Stay On
Erlanger Welcomes 2 New Board Members; Boyington, Coleman Stay On
  • 7/11/2025
YMCA Expands Free Summer Meal Program To Serve Children At Local Boys & Girls Club
  • 7/11/2025
Memories
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
  • 7/11/2025
AUDIO: Curtis Adams Interviews Don Brock
AUDIO: Curtis Adams Interviews Don Brock
  • 7/10/2025
AUDIO: Dalton Roberts Discusses His Childhood
AUDIO: Dalton Roberts Discusses His Childhood
  • 7/7/2025
Outdoors
Hamilton County Moves Forward With 1st Round Of Projects In Matching Grants With Small Towns To Revitalize Local Parks
  • 7/10/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Zoned Out
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Zoned Out
  • 7/8/2025
Woman, 57, Dies At Center Hill Lake
  • 7/4/2025
Travel
The Anniversary Aquatic
The Anniversary Aquatic
  • 7/10/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Seeking Public Input To Help Shape 10-Year Master Plan
Chattanooga Zoo Seeking Public Input To Help Shape 10-Year Master Plan
  • 7/9/2025
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
DeSoto State Park Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon For Upgraded Pool Facility
  • 7/2/2025
Church
Local Author Dean Arnold Presents Biblical Commentary On Revelation
  • 7/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: Prescription For Reading: Read. Extract. Apply. Do.
Bob Tamasy: Prescription For Reading: Read. Extract. Apply. Do.
  • 7/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: Our Incredible Potential For Influence
Bob Tamasy: Our Incredible Potential For Influence
  • 7/7/2025
Obituaries
Denise Brittain
Denise Brittain
  • 7/11/2025
Kathleen "Kathy" Clara Russell DeHart Jones
Kathleen "Kathy" Clara Russell DeHart Jones
  • 7/11/2025
Sylvia Jean Whittaker
Sylvia Jean Whittaker
  • 7/11/2025
Government
Mayor Kelly Appoints Cedric Henson As Interim Administrator Of Department Of Community Development
  • 7/11/2025
Collegedale Police Department To Host National Night Out Aug. 5
Collegedale Police Department To Host National Night Out Aug. 5
  • 7/10/2025
Driver Found With Four Empty Pints Of Vodka - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 7/11/2025